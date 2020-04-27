Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the PET Foams market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on PET Foams Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the PET Foams market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global PET Foams Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the PET Foams market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the PET Foams market.”

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) foams are new structural core materials in the composite industry. Lightweight and high mechanical strength in conjunction with residual flexibility and maximum service life are expected of a modern composite material.

Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest PET foam market which is estimated to register the highest CAGR. Countries such as China and India are projected to lead the market in Asia-Pacific, with China accounting for the largest share in terms of volume. The market size by volume of PET foams is comparatively low in the Middle East & African and RoW regions, but the estimated growth for the regions is second- and third-highest after Asia-Pacific, respectively. Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America are the most active markets in terms of strategic initiatives, owing to their market demands.

The global PET Foams market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PET Foams volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PET Foams market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3A Composites

Armacell

BASF

Carbon-Core

Diab Group (Ratos Ab)

Gurit Holding

PETro Polymer Shargh

Sekisui Plastics

Dow Chemical

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low-density Foam

High-density Foam

Segment by Application

Wind Energy

Transportation

Marine

Packaging

Building & Construction

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global PET Foams Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580