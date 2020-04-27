Global Roller Screw Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Roller Screw market.
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Roller Screw Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Roller Screw market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Roller Screw market.
Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Roller Screw market.”
A roller screw, also known as a planetary roller screw or satellite roller screw, is a low-friction precision screw-type actuator, a mechanical device for converting rotational motion to linear motion, or vice versa.
Roller screws are used as electromechanical actuators in order to carry out pressing applications in vehicle manufacturing. They are widely used in robotic welding guns during the manufacturing of chassis of cars.
Aerospace industry has been witnessing steady rise since past years. Roller screws are used for critical embedded actuation applications like flight controls. The aerospace end user industry segment is the fastest growing segment owing to increased adoption of roller screws as electromechanical actuators in this sector.
The global Roller Screw market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Roller Screw volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Roller Screw market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AB SKF
Rollvis SA
Creative Motion Control
Moog, Inc.
Power Jacks Limited
Kugel Motion Limited
Nook Industries, Inc.
Bosch Rexroth Group
August Steinmeyer GmbH & KG
Schaeffler AG
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Standard Planetary Roller Screw
Inverted Roller Screw
Recirculating Roller Screw
Bearing Ring Roller Screw
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Aerospace
Automotive
Steel Manufacturing
Others
