Global Sensor Module for Mobile Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

A sensor module consists of a substrate on which two or more sensors are mounted. These sensors are used for measuring motion, orientation, and environmental conditions as well as for collecting information constituting an image. These sensors capture data with precision and accuracy and use the data in multiple applications.

At present, the APAC region dominated this market owing to factors like the increasing urbanization and the rising purchasing power of the populace in this region. Furthermore, the presence of large vendors like Samsung, LG, HTC, and Sony in this region will also aid in the growth of this market in APAC until 2023.

The smartphone segment to be the largest market segment during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM)

Bosch Sensortec

InvenSense

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Alps Electric

Analog Devices

Freescale Semiconductor

Kionix

MEMSIC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Motion Sensors

Position Sensors

Environment Sensors

Image Sensors

Other

Segment by Application

Smartphones

Wearables

Tablets

Other

