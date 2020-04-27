Global Short-range Air-defense Missile System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Short-range Air-defense Missile System market.

SHORAD missile system is an integrated system inclusive of weapons and technology to provide a layered defence against all kinds of low-altitude aerial threats such as aircraft, cruise missiles, helicopters, ballistic missiles, and UAVs.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas accounted for the major share in the SHORAD missile market in 2017. The increasing security threats in this region is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing use of missiles and the need to tackle them has led to various development activities.

The man-portable air-defense systems segment accounted for the major share of the SHORAD missile market during 2017. According to our research report, the increasing demand for these systems will drive the growth of the market in the next five years.

The global Short-range Air-defense Missile System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Short-range Air-defense Missile System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Short-range Air-defense Missile System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lockheed Martin

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

MBDA

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Raytheon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Man-Portable Air-Defense System

Stationary/Platform-Mounted Air-Defense System

Segment by Application

Defense

Homeland Security

Other

