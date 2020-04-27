Global Solar Robot Kits Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Solar Robot Kits market.

Solar robot kits are solar-powered and eliminate the need for batteries for operation. They are used for educational purposes as a part of curricula, as well as a toy or hobby kit.

In the education application, solar robot kits for various ages are offered by key vendors such as LEGO group. In addition to battery-powered robot kits, solar robot kits in the solar robot kit market are being adopted due to their affordability. Also, they can be easily incorporated into the curriculum due to the flexibility and adaptability of robots, contributing towards the growth of the education solar robot kit market.

The Americas accounts for major share in the education solar robot kit market due to consistent improvements in the education system and greater emphasis on activity-based learning in the US and Canada. Advances in technology, penetration of broadband network, and schemes like bring your own devices (BYOD) have influenced the incorporation of solar robot kits to teach STEM subjects.

The global Solar Robot Kits market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solar Robot Kits volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Robot Kits market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Elenco Electronics

Edu-Science

OWI

Solarbotics

Tedco

Thames & Kosmos

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Deformable

Non Deformable

Segment by Application

Education

Toy and Hobby

