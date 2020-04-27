Global Solder Glass Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Solder Glass market.

Solder glasses, also referred to as frit glasses, are special glasses with a particularly low softening point (below 550°C). They are used to join glass to other glasses, ceramics, or metals without thermally damaging the materials to be joined. To ensure stress-free sealing, the coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) needs to be closely matched to the sealing partners.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schott AG

Elan Technology

AGC

Nippon Electric Glass

Johnson Matthey

Corning

Fusite (Emerson)

Mo-Sci Corporation

Shenzhen SAM

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Temperature

Low Temperature

Segment by Application

Battery

Electronics and Semiconductors

Home Appliances

Others

