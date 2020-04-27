Global Wireless EEG Headsets Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Wireless EEG Headsets market.

electroencephalogram (EEG) is a test that detects electrical activity in the brain using small, flat metal discs (electrodes) attached to the scalp.

The electrical impulses generated by the brain cells to communicate with one another are observed in the form of wavy lines on an EEG recorder. The wireless headsets that use EEG techniques are called wireless EEG headsets. These are one of the main diagnostics devices for epilepsy, and also play a pivotal role in diagnosing other brain disorders. The EEG technique used in these headsets is typically noninvasive, with the electrodes placed along the scalp, although invasive electrodes are sometimes used in specific applications. Wireless EEG headsets measure voltage fluctuations resulting from ionic current within the neurons of the brain, leading to accurate diagnosis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

COGNIONICS

TEA

EMOTIV

Avertus

imec

NeuroSky

Advanced Brain Monitoring

Compumedics Limited

Brain Products GmbH

BioSemi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Reusable Disks

EEG Caps with Disks

Adhesive Cap Electrodes

Subdermal Needles

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Forensics

Defense

Others

