Herpes Simplex Market Analysis, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030

The Herpes Simplex Virus, also known as HSV, is an infection which leads to small, painful, fluid-filled blisters on the skin, mouth, lips, eyes or genitals. This infection is categorized into two types: Herpes Simplex Virus Type-1 (HSV-1) and Herpes Simplex Virus Type-2 (HSV-2).

HSV-1 (Oral Herpes) is a highly contagious and common infection that is mainly transmitted by oral contact in or around the mouth, causing cold sores/Herpes Labialis as well as Genital Herpes in some cases. On the other hand, HSV-2 (Genital Herpes) is transmitted sexually (genital-to-genital, oral-to-genital, or genital-to-oral) and perinatally (mother to child). Both HSV-1 and HSV-2 infections are lifelong. It is more common among women than in men.

DelveInsight’s “Herpes Simplex Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Herpes Simplex, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Herpes Simplex market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Herpes Simplex market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Herpes Simplex market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Herpes Simplex Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also provides detailed current Herpes Simplex treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Herpes Simplex Market Key Facts

In 2017, WHO estimated that there were about 3.7 billion people under the age 50 (67%) with HSV-1 infection globally and an estimated 417 million people aged 15-49 (11%) worldwide were affected with HSV-2 infection.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately, 776,000 people in the United States develop new Herpes Infections, while one out of every six people aged 14 to 49 years have Genital herpes.

As per American Academy of Pediatrics, Most people are first exposed to HSV between 1 and 5 years of age.

Visit For Sample Pages:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/herpes-simplex-market

Key Benefits of Herpes Simplex Market Report

Herpes Simplex market report provides an in-depth analysis of Herpes Simplex Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major market i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Herpes Simplex market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Herpes Simplex Market trends & developments, key players and future market competition that will shape and drive the Herpes Simplex market in the upcoming years.

The Herpes Simplex market report covers Herpes Simplex current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Herpes Simplex market in terms of market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, patient population, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Herpes Simplex Market

The Herpes Simplex market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Herpes Simplex market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Herpes Simplex market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders.

Herpes Simplex Epidemiology

The Herpes Simplex epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Herpes Simplex patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Herpes Simplex Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Herpes Simplex Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Herpes Simplex market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Herpes Simplex market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Many novel therapies are in the late phases of development, targeting a better preventive and therapeutic approach. Upcoming drugs and preventive as well as therapeutic vaccines have the potential to start a new era in the treatment of Herpes Simplex Virus Infection.

Major players, such as Vical, Genocea Biosciences, AiCuris, Beech Tree Labs, United BioPharma and many others are involved in developing therapies for Herpes Simplex Virus infection. Launch of emerging therapies are likely to significantly impact the Herpes simplex virus infection market in the coming years.

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Herpes Simplex Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Herpes Simplex Market Overview at a Glance

5. Herpes Simplex Disease Background and Overview

6. Herpes Simplex Patient Journey

7. Herpes Simplex Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Herpes Simplex Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Herpes Simplex Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Herpes Simplex Treatment

11. Herpes Simplex Marketed Products

12. Herpes Simplex Emerging Therapies

13. Herpes Simplex Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Herpes Simplex Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Herpes Simplex Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Herpes Simplex Market.

18. Herpes Simplex Market Drivers

19. Herpes Simplex Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Related Reports-

Herpes Simplex Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Herpes Simplex Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Herpes Simplex in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Herpes Simplex Pipeline Insights, 2020

Herpes Simplex Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Herpes Simplex market.