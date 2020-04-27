How Coronavirus is Impacting Food Safety Testing Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2028

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Food Safety Testing market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Food Safety Testing market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The leading players in the global food safety products and food safety testing market over recent times, include Biocontrol Systems Incorporated, Thermofischer Scientific, Biomerieux SA, Roka Bioscience, 3M Company, Agilent Technologies Incorporated, Bio-Rad Laboratories Incorporated, Douglas Scientific, IDDEX Laboratories INC, EL DU Pont De Nemours & Co. and Ecolab Incorporated.

Key segments of the Global Food Safety Products and Food Safety Testing Market:

Food Safety Products Market, by Types:

Disinfection Products

Diagnostic Products

Disposable Gloves

Smart Labels & Tags

Software Tracking Systems

Food Safety Testing Market, by Contaminants:

Pathogens

Pesticides

Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)

Toxins

Others

Food Safety Testing Market, by Pathogens:

Listeria

Salmonella

Coli

Campylobacter

Others

Food Safety Testing Market, by Food Types:

Processed Foods

Meat & Poultry

Dairy Products

Fresh & Frozen Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Food Safety Testing Market, by Technology:

Traditional Methods

Rapid Methods

Food Safety Rapid Testing Market, by Types:

Convenience-Based Methods

Immunoassay-Based Methods

PCR-Based Methods

Other Molecular-Based Methods

Major regions analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

