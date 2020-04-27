How Coronavirus is Impacting Mobile Payment Technologies Market Volume Analysis, Size, Share and Key Trends 2019-2025
The latest report on the Mobile Payment Technologies market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Mobile Payment Technologies market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Mobile Payment Technologies market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Mobile Payment Technologies market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Mobile Payment Technologies market.
The report reveals that the Mobile Payment Technologies market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Mobile Payment Technologies market are enclosed in the report.
The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Mobile Payment Technologies market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.
The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Mobile Payment Technologies market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.
Competitive Dynamics
Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the mobile payment technologies marketbased on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of the mobile payment technologies market.
Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global mobile payment technologies marketinclude MasterCard International Inc., Visa, Inc., American Express, Co., Boku, Inc., Fortumo, PayPal, Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Vodafone Ltd., AT & T, Inc., Google, Inc., Apple, Inc., Ant Financial Services Group, Tencent, and Microsoft Corporation.
Market Segmentation
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Type
- Proximity Payment
- Remote Payment
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Proximity Payment Type
- Near Field Communication
- QR Code Payment
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Remote Payment Type
- SMS-based
- USSD/STK
- Direct Operator Billing
- Digital Wallet
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Purchase Type
- Airtime Transfers & Top-ups
- Money Transfers & Payments
- Merchandise & Coupons
- Travel & Ticketing
- Others
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by End-use
- Hospitality & Tourism Sector
- BFSI
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail Sector
- Health care
- Education
- IT & Telecommunication
- Others
Additionally, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the mobile payment technologies market with respect to the following geographical segments:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Important Doubts Related to the Mobile Payment Technologies Market Addressed in the Report:
- In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Mobile Payment Technologies market?
- What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Mobile Payment Technologies market due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?
- What is the future of the Mobile Payment Technologies market in region 2?
- What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?
Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report
- The growth potential of the emerging players in the Mobile Payment Technologies market
- Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players
- Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments
- Current trends impacting the growth of the Mobile Payment Technologies market
- The domestic and international presence of companies within the Mobile Payment Technologies market
