How Coronavirus is Impacting Mobile Payment Technologies Market Volume Analysis, Size, Share and Key Trends 2019-2025

The latest report on the Mobile Payment Technologies market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Mobile Payment Technologies market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Mobile Payment Technologies market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Mobile Payment Technologies market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Mobile Payment Technologies market.

The report reveals that the Mobile Payment Technologies market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Mobile Payment Technologies market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Mobile Payment Technologies market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Mobile Payment Technologies market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Competitive Dynamics

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the mobile payment technologies marketbased on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of the mobile payment technologies market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global mobile payment technologies marketinclude MasterCard International Inc., Visa, Inc., American Express, Co., Boku, Inc., Fortumo, PayPal, Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Vodafone Ltd., AT & T, Inc., Google, Inc., Apple, Inc., Ant Financial Services Group, Tencent, and Microsoft Corporation.

Market Segmentation

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Type

Proximity Payment

Remote Payment

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Proximity Payment Type

Near Field Communication

QR Code Payment

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Remote Payment Type

SMS-based

USSD/STK

Direct Operator Billing

Digital Wallet

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Purchase Type

Airtime Transfers & Top-ups

Money Transfers & Payments

Merchandise & Coupons

Travel & Ticketing

Others

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by End-use

Hospitality & Tourism Sector

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail Sector

Health care

Education

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Additionally, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the mobile payment technologies market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe UK Germany Italy Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Important Doubts Related to the Mobile Payment Technologies Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Mobile Payment Technologies market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Mobile Payment Technologies market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Mobile Payment Technologies market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Mobile Payment Technologies market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Mobile Payment Technologies market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Mobile Payment Technologies market

