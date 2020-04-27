How will Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Generate $106,493.0 Million Revenue in 2024?

over environmental issues and fluctuating oil prices, has resulted in the development of various alternatives to internal combustion engines (ICE). Furthermore, the role of government agencies across the world, in the promotion of electric vehicles, has contributed toward the growth of the lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market in the recent years. The market is expected to grow from its $33,720.8 million valuation in 2018 to $106,493.0 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 21.8% during 2019–2024 (forecast period).

Get a sample copy of the market analysis: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/lithium-ion-battery-market/report-sample

Such energy storage devices are composed of lithium, which is among the lightest metal with the highest electrochemical potential. Owing to their lightness and high energy density, Li-ion batteries are ideal for portable devices. Moreover, they have negligible memory effect and do not comprise poisonous metals, such as mercury, lead, or cadmium. With the increasing demand for smartphones and other electronic devices, the lithium-ion battery market is prospering, owing to the ability of such components to run for long hours, which increases their popularity.

Depending on application, the lithium-ion battery market is majorly categorized into consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, aerospace and defense, telecom, and medical. Out of these, the automotive category, which had recorded the fastest growth during 2014–2018, is expected to capture the largest market share in 2024. The main factors that will lead to the automotive sector’s foothold in the market are the rapidly growing focus of the emerging economies on reducing their carbon emissions and the subsequent decrease in the use of ICE-powered vehicles.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=lithium-ion-battery-market

The major trends being witnessed in the lithium-ion battery market are the declining prices and changing battery chemistry. The rapid rise in the manufacturing of these batteries, as a result of the increasing demand for electric vehicles, consumer electronic devices, and stationary energy storage systems, will lead to the declining costs and high sales of Li-ion cells. Other trends include advancements in the electrolyte and modifications in the anode material, aimed at increasing the energy density of the batteries.