Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Analysis 2019 – Growth by Top Companies and Trends by Types, Treatment, Diagnosis and Application – Forecast Analysis To 2035
The major players profiled in this Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment market report include:
The following manufacturers are covered:
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
General Electric
Larsen & Toubro
Orano
Babcock & Wilcox
Alstom
Toshiba
Doosan
BWX Technologies
Dongfang Electric
ROSATOM
Shanghai Electric Group
Korea Electric Power
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)
Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)
Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)
High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor (HTGR)
Others
Segment by Application
Military
Public Utilities
Others
