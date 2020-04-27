In-depth Analysis of How COVID-19 is Impacting the Bank Payment Cards Market | Growth Drivers, Business Strategies and Future Prospects 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Bank Payment Cards Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Bank Payment Cards Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Bank Payment Cards Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Bank Payment Cards Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Bank Payment Cards Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Bank Payment Cards market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Bank Payment Cards Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Bank Payment Cards Market: Gemalto, IDEMIA, Giesecke and Devrient, Perfect Plastic Printing, ABCorp, CPI Card, Tianyu, Goldpac, Hengbao, Watchdata Technologies, Valid, Kona I, Eastcompeace

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Bank Payment Cards Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Bank Payment Cards Market Segmentation By Product: Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Others

Global Bank Payment Cards Market Segmentation By Application: Personal Use, Business Use

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Bank Payment Cards Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Bank Payment Cards Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bank Payment Cards Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Bank Payment Cards Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bank Payment Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Credit Cards

1.4.3 Debit Cards

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bank Payment Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Personal Use

1.5.3 Business Use

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Bank Payment Cards Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Bank Payment Cards Industry

1.6.1.1 Bank Payment Cards Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Bank Payment Cards Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Bank Payment Cards Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bank Payment Cards Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bank Payment Cards Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Bank Payment Cards Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Bank Payment Cards Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Bank Payment Cards Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Bank Payment Cards Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Bank Payment Cards Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Bank Payment Cards Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bank Payment Cards Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Bank Payment Cards Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Bank Payment Cards Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bank Payment Cards Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Bank Payment Cards Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bank Payment Cards Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bank Payment Cards Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Bank Payment Cards Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Bank Payment Cards Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Bank Payment Cards Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bank Payment Cards Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bank Payment Cards Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bank Payment Cards Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Bank Payment Cards Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Bank Payment Cards Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Bank Payment Cards Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Bank Payment Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Bank Payment Cards Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Bank Payment Cards Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Bank Payment Cards Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Bank Payment Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Bank Payment Cards Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Bank Payment Cards Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Bank Payment Cards Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bank Payment Cards Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Bank Payment Cards Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Bank Payment Cards Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Bank Payment Cards Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Bank Payment Cards Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Bank Payment Cards Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Bank Payment Cards by Country

6.1.1 North America Bank Payment Cards Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Bank Payment Cards Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Bank Payment Cards Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Bank Payment Cards Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bank Payment Cards by Country

7.1.1 Europe Bank Payment Cards Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Bank Payment Cards Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Bank Payment Cards Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Bank Payment Cards Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bank Payment Cards by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bank Payment Cards Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bank Payment Cards Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Bank Payment Cards Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Bank Payment Cards Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Bank Payment Cards by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Bank Payment Cards Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Bank Payment Cards Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Bank Payment Cards Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Bank Payment Cards Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bank Payment Cards by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bank Payment Cards Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bank Payment Cards Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bank Payment Cards Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bank Payment Cards Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Gemalto

11.1.1 Gemalto Corporation Information

11.1.2 Gemalto Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Gemalto Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Gemalto Bank Payment Cards Products Offered

11.1.5 Gemalto Recent Development

11.2 IDEMIA

11.2.1 IDEMIA Corporation Information

11.2.2 IDEMIA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 IDEMIA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 IDEMIA Bank Payment Cards Products Offered

11.2.5 IDEMIA Recent Development

11.3 Giesecke and Devrient

11.3.1 Giesecke and Devrient Corporation Information

11.3.2 Giesecke and Devrient Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Giesecke and Devrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Giesecke and Devrient Bank Payment Cards Products Offered

11.3.5 Giesecke and Devrient Recent Development

11.4 Perfect Plastic Printing

11.4.1 Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation Information

11.4.2 Perfect Plastic Printing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Perfect Plastic Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Perfect Plastic Printing Bank Payment Cards Products Offered

11.4.5 Perfect Plastic Printing Recent Development

11.5 ABCorp

11.5.1 ABCorp Corporation Information

11.5.2 ABCorp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 ABCorp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 ABCorp Bank Payment Cards Products Offered

11.5.5 ABCorp Recent Development

11.6 CPI Card

11.6.1 CPI Card Corporation Information

11.6.2 CPI Card Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 CPI Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 CPI Card Bank Payment Cards Products Offered

11.6.5 CPI Card Recent Development

11.7 Tianyu

11.7.1 Tianyu Corporation Information

11.7.2 Tianyu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Tianyu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Tianyu Bank Payment Cards Products Offered

11.7.5 Tianyu Recent Development

11.8 Goldpac

11.8.1 Goldpac Corporation Information

11.8.2 Goldpac Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Goldpac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Goldpac Bank Payment Cards Products Offered

11.8.5 Goldpac Recent Development

11.9 Hengbao

11.9.1 Hengbao Corporation Information

11.9.2 Hengbao Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Hengbao Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Hengbao Bank Payment Cards Products Offered

11.9.5 Hengbao Recent Development

11.10 Watchdata Technologies

11.10.1 Watchdata Technologies Corporation Information

11.10.2 Watchdata Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Watchdata Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Watchdata Technologies Bank Payment Cards Products Offered

11.10.5 Watchdata Technologies Recent Development

11.12 Kona I

11.12.1 Kona I Corporation Information

11.12.2 Kona I Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Kona I Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Kona I Products Offered

11.12.5 Kona I Recent Development

11.13 Eastcompeace

11.13.1 Eastcompeace Corporation Information

11.13.2 Eastcompeace Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Eastcompeace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Eastcompeace Products Offered

11.13.5 Eastcompeace Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Bank Payment Cards Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Bank Payment Cards Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Bank Payment Cards Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Bank Payment Cards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Bank Payment Cards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Bank Payment Cards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Bank Payment Cards Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Bank Payment Cards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Bank Payment Cards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Bank Payment Cards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Bank Payment Cards Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Bank Payment Cards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Bank Payment Cards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Bank Payment Cards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Bank Payment Cards Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Bank Payment Cards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Bank Payment Cards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Bank Payment Cards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Bank Payment Cards Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Bank Payment Cards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Bank Payment Cards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Bank Payment Cards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Bank Payment Cards Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Bank Payment Cards Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bank Payment Cards Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

