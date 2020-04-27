In-depth Analysis of How COVID-19 is Impacting the Technical Jacket Market | Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities & Growth Analysis 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Technical Jacket Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Technical Jacket Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Technical Jacket Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Technical Jacket Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Technical Jacket Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Technical Jacket market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Technical Jacket Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Technical Jacket Market: Nike, Carhartt, Guerrilla Group, Coldsmoke, Jack Wolfskin, Riot Division, Triple Aught Design, ONU, KAILAS, Aether Apparel, Descente, Stone Island, Veilance, Acronym, Enfin Leve, CANALI, CAMEL, Toread

Global Technical Jacket Market Segmentation By Product: Hardshell Jackets, Insulated Jackets, Puffy Jackets, Softshell Jackets

Global Technical Jacket Market Segmentation By Application: Skiing, Winter Hiking, Rock Climbing, Commuting

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Technical Jacket Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Technical Jacket Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Technical Jacket Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Technical Jacket Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Technical Jacket Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hardshell Jackets

1.4.3 Insulated Jackets

1.4.4 Puffy Jackets

1.4.5 Softshell Jackets

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Technical Jacket Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Skiing

1.5.3 Winter Hiking

1.5.4 Rock Climbing

1.5.5 Commuting

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Technical Jacket Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Technical Jacket Industry

1.6.1.1 Technical Jacket Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Technical Jacket Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Technical Jacket Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Technical Jacket Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Technical Jacket Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Technical Jacket Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Technical Jacket Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Technical Jacket Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Technical Jacket Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Technical Jacket Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Technical Jacket Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Technical Jacket Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Technical Jacket Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Technical Jacket Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Technical Jacket Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Technical Jacket Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Technical Jacket Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Technical Jacket Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Technical Jacket Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Technical Jacket Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Technical Jacket Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Technical Jacket Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Technical Jacket Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Technical Jacket Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Technical Jacket Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Technical Jacket Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Technical Jacket Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Technical Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Technical Jacket Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Technical Jacket Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Technical Jacket Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Technical Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Technical Jacket Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Technical Jacket Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Technical Jacket Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Technical Jacket Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Technical Jacket Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Technical Jacket Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Technical Jacket Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Technical Jacket Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Technical Jacket Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Technical Jacket by Country

6.1.1 North America Technical Jacket Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Technical Jacket Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Technical Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Technical Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Technical Jacket by Country

7.1.1 Europe Technical Jacket Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Technical Jacket Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Technical Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Technical Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Technical Jacket by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Technical Jacket Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Technical Jacket Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Technical Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Technical Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Technical Jacket by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Technical Jacket Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Technical Jacket Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Technical Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Technical Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Technical Jacket by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Technical Jacket Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Technical Jacket Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Technical Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Technical Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nike

11.1.1 Nike Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nike Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Nike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Nike Technical Jacket Products Offered

11.1.5 Nike Recent Development

11.2 Carhartt

11.2.1 Carhartt Corporation Information

11.2.2 Carhartt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Carhartt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Carhartt Technical Jacket Products Offered

11.2.5 Carhartt Recent Development

11.3 Guerrilla Group

11.3.1 Guerrilla Group Corporation Information

11.3.2 Guerrilla Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Guerrilla Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Guerrilla Group Technical Jacket Products Offered

11.3.5 Guerrilla Group Recent Development

11.4 Coldsmoke

11.4.1 Coldsmoke Corporation Information

11.4.2 Coldsmoke Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Coldsmoke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Coldsmoke Technical Jacket Products Offered

11.4.5 Coldsmoke Recent Development

11.5 Jack Wolfskin

11.5.1 Jack Wolfskin Corporation Information

11.5.2 Jack Wolfskin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Jack Wolfskin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Jack Wolfskin Technical Jacket Products Offered

11.5.5 Jack Wolfskin Recent Development

11.6 Riot Division

11.6.1 Riot Division Corporation Information

11.6.2 Riot Division Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Riot Division Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Riot Division Technical Jacket Products Offered

11.6.5 Riot Division Recent Development

11.7 Triple Aught Design

11.7.1 Triple Aught Design Corporation Information

11.7.2 Triple Aught Design Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Triple Aught Design Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Triple Aught Design Technical Jacket Products Offered

11.7.5 Triple Aught Design Recent Development

11.8 ONU

11.8.1 ONU Corporation Information

11.8.2 ONU Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 ONU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 ONU Technical Jacket Products Offered

11.8.5 ONU Recent Development

11.9 KAILAS

11.9.1 KAILAS Corporation Information

11.9.2 KAILAS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 KAILAS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 KAILAS Technical Jacket Products Offered

11.9.5 KAILAS Recent Development

11.10 Aether Apparel

11.10.1 Aether Apparel Corporation Information

11.10.2 Aether Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Aether Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Aether Apparel Technical Jacket Products Offered

11.10.5 Aether Apparel Recent Development

11.12 Stone Island

11.12.1 Stone Island Corporation Information

11.12.2 Stone Island Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Stone Island Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Stone Island Products Offered

11.12.5 Stone Island Recent Development

11.13 Veilance

11.13.1 Veilance Corporation Information

11.13.2 Veilance Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Veilance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Veilance Products Offered

11.13.5 Veilance Recent Development

11.14 Acronym

11.14.1 Acronym Corporation Information

11.14.2 Acronym Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Acronym Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Acronym Products Offered

11.14.5 Acronym Recent Development

11.15 Enfin Leve

11.15.1 Enfin Leve Corporation Information

11.15.2 Enfin Leve Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Enfin Leve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Enfin Leve Products Offered

11.15.5 Enfin Leve Recent Development

11.16 CANALI

11.16.1 CANALI Corporation Information

11.16.2 CANALI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 CANALI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 CANALI Products Offered

11.16.5 CANALI Recent Development

11.17 CAMEL

11.17.1 CAMEL Corporation Information

11.17.2 CAMEL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 CAMEL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 CAMEL Products Offered

11.17.5 CAMEL Recent Development

11.18 Toread

11.18.1 Toread Corporation Information

11.18.2 Toread Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Toread Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Toread Products Offered

11.18.5 Toread Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Technical Jacket Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Technical Jacket Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Technical Jacket Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Technical Jacket Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Technical Jacket Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Technical Jacket Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Technical Jacket Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Technical Jacket Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Technical Jacket Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Technical Jacket Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Technical Jacket Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Technical Jacket Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Technical Jacket Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Technical Jacket Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Technical Jacket Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Technical Jacket Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Technical Jacket Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Technical Jacket Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Technical Jacket Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Technical Jacket Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Technical Jacket Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Technical Jacket Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Technical Jacket Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Technical Jacket Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Technical Jacket Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

