Infertility Treatment Market Business Insights, Size And Industry Outlook to 2027 – ESCO MICRO, GENEA, HAMILTON, COOK, IVFTECH, FUJIFILM IRVINE, MEDGYN, THERMO FISHER, THE COOPER, VITROLIFE

The inability to conceive a child due to medical conditions is termed as infertility. Infertility in males and females is caused due to various reasons like irregular menstrual cycle, aging, low sperm count, uterine fibroids or endometrial polyps, pelvic infections or sexually transmitted diseases. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) includes all fertility treatments in which both eggs and sperm are handled outside of the body. In general, ART procedures involve surgically removing eggs from a woman’s ovaries, combining them with sperm in the laboratory, and returning them to the woman’s body or donating them to another woman.

The report aims to provide an overview of Infertility treatment market with detailed market segmentation by product, procedure, patient type and end user and geography. The global Infertility treatment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Infertility treatment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global infertility treatment market is segmented on the basis product, procedure, patient type and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as equipment, media and consumables and accessories. The equipment segment is further segmented into microscopes, imaging systems, sperm analyzer, ovum aspiration pumps, micromanipulator system, incubators, laser systems, cryosystems and others. The procedure segments includes assisted reproductive technology, artificial insemination, fertility surgery, and other infertility treatment procedures. The infertility treatment market, based on patient type is segmented into female infertility treatment and male infertility treatment. By end user the infertility treatment market is segmented into fertility centers, hospitals and surgical clinics, research institutes and cryobanks.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global infertility treatment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The infertility treatment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting infertility treatment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the infertility treatment market in these regions.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Infertility Treatment Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Infertility Treatment Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Infertility Treatment Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Infertility Treatment Market Overview

5.2 Global Infertility Treatment Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Infertility Treatment Market

