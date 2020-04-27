Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market demands And forecast 2016-2022

INAAT refers to various new technologies that can be used for analysis of small nucleic acid samples without the requirement of thermocycling apparatus. These technologies can be used to diagnose various infectious, inherited and genetic diseases. The main advantages of INAAT over conventional technology are faster results and less expensive processes. Rapid improvement in technology and growing awareness about the advantages of INAAT are the main growth drivers of the market.

End Users

The end users of the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market are mainly hospitals, research institutes, diagnostic centres, medical clinics, and others. Hospitals, diagnostic centres and medical clinics usually use these products to diagnose various diseases at costs lower than the conventional technologies. Research institutes use these products to perform analysis on nucleic acid samples and use the data for further research.

Market Dynamics

Increasing incidence of diseases like cancer and rising awareness about the need to quickly and accurately diagnose diseases are some of the main growth drivers of the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market. Application of novel technologies that help to obtain results faster and at lower costs is also fuelling the growth of the INAAT market. Broad range of application of INAAT to diagnose various diseases like HIV, Hepatitis, Cancer, Zika, and others has helped in expansion of the market size. Finally, investments by various companies to find better products implies high interest of firms in the growing INAAT market.

The global INAAT market also faces a few constraints such as lack of automation and inadequate infrastructure. Dominance of conventional technologies is another threat to the growth of the market. Lack of skilled employees who are exposed to these novel technologies is another constraint in the market. Hence firms need to advertise the advantages of their products over conventional technologies and build better infrastructure to ensure continued growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market can be segmented based on product type, type of application, end users and geography. Based on product type, the market can be segmented as reagents, instruments and others. Based on type of application the market can be segmented as infectious disease diagnosis, cancer diagnosis, blood screening, and others. Based on end users, the market can be segmented as hospitals, diagnostic centres, research institutes, medical clinics, and others.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Geographically, the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) regions. Currently, North America and Europe account for the largest share of the market. There is strong growth potential in APAC region due to increasing adoption of novel technology in the healthcare segment.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) market are Alere Inc., Hologic Inc., BioHelix, Qiagen, Lucigen and others.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

