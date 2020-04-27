Lab Automation Clinical Diagnostics Market Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2022

The work in clinical diagnostics can be divided into three phases:

1. Pre-analytical phase which comprises of patient identification, test request registration and billing, sample collection, labeling and sample processing.

2. Analytical phasecomprises of properly calibrating the instruments and analysis of samples.

3. Post-analytical phase which includes all the processes that follow the testing of the samples like the validation of test results, transcription of results into the records, typing the results, printing, and dispatch of the results. Also, the data so generated needs to be stored. The samples also need to be stored for a specified period of time.

All these phases can have some activities automated. Lab automation in clinical diagnostics market can simplify operations and increase the reproducibility. Moreover, the hard work and time required for manual labor can be reduced or eliminated.

Market Dynamics

The rapidly growing demand for diagnostic testing along with shrinking labor force of laboratory professionals is one of the prime drivers for automation in clinical diagnostics market. Moreover, rising number of diagnosis, number of suppliers in the diagnostic market, need for consistency in quality and a high cost of error also act as growth drivers.

Lack of planning for technology development, low priority for lab automation among small and medium-sized laboratoriesand high initial setup cost put constraints on the market.

Market Segmentation

The global lab automation market is segmented on the basis of:

Equipment and software (automated liquid handling, microplate readers, standalone robots, software and informatics, ASRS)

Type of automation (modular automation and total lab automation), by end users (biotech and pharma, hospitals and private labs, academics and research institutes).

Geographic Analysis

North America and Europe lead the global lab automation clinical diagnostics marketalong withCanada and Japan. Asia – Pacific and Latin American countries represent emerging markets.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Beckman Coulter Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Eppendorf, Caliper Life Sciences, Abbott Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare and Roche Diagnostics.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

