Lipid Regulators Market Size And Future Outlook of the Market 2016-2022
Lipids are important biomolecules, for example cholesterol acts as precursor for steroid hormones and bile acids. However, any kind of lipid in excess is not good for health. Lipid regulators, apart from cholesterol control, deal with fragile bones with high susceptibility to break which is termed as Osteoporosis and also they keep a check on myocardial infarctions which is commonly known as heart attack. Although lipid regulators include both statin and non-statin drugs, Combinational drugs which includes both statin and non-statin proved to be more effective than individual drugs.
Market dynamics
As lipid regulatory market is dominated by statin and most of the statin drugs patent is coming to an end there would be an increased competition in the generics. However low level of awareness of lipid regulators pose challenge for the global market potential.
Market segmentation
Global Lipid Regulators market is segmented based on type of regulators and geographical regions. Based on type of lipid regulators the market is segmented into Statins and Non-Statins. Statins are further segmented into generic statin, branded statin and statin combination. Non-Stains are further classified into bile-acid sequestrants, fabric-acid sequestrants, nicotine-acid derivatives and other new products.
Geographic Analysis
North America has the largest market in terms of both revenue and volume followed by Europe and Asia. Chinese and Indian Market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.
OPPORTUNITY
Expanding population base, increased prevalence of diseases, large patient population and upsurge in disposable income of the population are some of the drivers that shove the usage of lipid regulators, and help in development of the market.
Key players
Abbot Laboratories
Astrazeneca
Astellas Pharma
Bentley Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Novartis
Teva Pharmaceuticals
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
