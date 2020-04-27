Medical Recruitment Market worth to be US$ 11,435.1 Million by 2027 Studied in New Research Worldwide Analysis by Impellam Group, CCM Recruitment, TFS Healthcare, MS Recruitment

The research report provides a big picture on “Medical Recruitment market” 2027, on a global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This report covers detailed segmentation, complete r & d history, and explanatory analysis including the latest news. The market for medical recruitment is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising numbers of healthcare centers, rising developments in the healthcare industry, and rapidly growing geriatric population. Whereas, the market is expected to face challenges such as placing immigrants in countries which is a restraint to the growth of the market.

The medical recruitment market accounted to US$ 8,684.50Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 11,435.1 Mn by 2027.

The major players operating in the medical recruitment market include,

Impellam Group

Everyday Health Group

CCM Recruitment International

TFS Healthcare

IMS Recruitment

CPL Healthcare

MASC Medical

Proclinical (ICS)

Euromotion

EGV

The global medical recruitment market by candidature segments was led by health professionals segment. In 2018, the health professionals segment held a largest market share of the medical recruitment market, by candidature. Health professionals has important role to play in increasing the access and quality health care for the population. They offer critical services to promote health, inhibit diseases, and deliver health care services. The services are provided to individuals, families, and communities, which is based on the first health care approach. Therefore, owing to the need and demand of advanced healthcare services, the number of healthcare professionals, it is likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Organic growth strategies were observed in global medical recruitment industry. The organic strategies which were conducted by the various market players in the medical recruitment market. For instance, in May 2019, Proclinical AG has expanded its presence to Basel. The company has utilized this strategy as opportunity to mark its presence. Also, rising demand for skilled R&D professionals from biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device and clinical research organizations has enforced to use this strategy for growth in the market.