Metal Powder Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026| Hoganas, GKN Hoeganaes, QMP, Laiwu Iron & Steel, JFE, Jiande Yitong
Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Metal Powder Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Metal Powder Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1645726/global-metal-powder-market
If you are looking for the best route to enter or establish your business in the global Metal Powder market, you can use our report that offers top market analysis and advice. Our route-to-market analytics will help you to maximize your revenue generation. We have sufficient domain knowledge and expertise in supply chain management to provide the best route-to-market analytics. Furthermore, our analysts are experts in providing in-depth market analysis, which means you will be exposed to some great insights into critical aspects of the global Metal Powder market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Metal Powder Market Research Report: Hoganas, GKN Hoeganaes, QMP, Laiwu Iron & Steel, JFE, Jiande Yitong, WISCO PM, Alcoa, Shandong Xinfa, Hunan Jiweixin, GGP Metalpowder, SCM Metal Products, Chongqing HuaHao, Vale, Jien Nickel, Xiamen Tungsten, Daido, Ametek, BASF, Sandvik AB, Carpenter Technology, Kennametal
Global Metal Powder Market Segmentation by Product: Iron and Steel, Aluminum, Copper, Nickel, Others
Global Metal Powder Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive, Consumer Goods, Machinery, Others
The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global Metal Powder market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.
The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global Metal Powder market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global Metal Powder market and their presence in the distribution network.
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1645726/global-metal-powder-market
Key Questions Answered
- What is the size and CAGR of the global Metal Powder market?
- Which are the leading segments of the global Metal Powder market?
- What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
- What is the nature of competition in the global Metal Powder market?
- How will the global Metal Powder market advance in the coming years?
- What are the main strategies adopted in the global Metal Powder market?
Table Of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Powder Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Metal Powder Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Metal Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Iron and Steel
1.4.3 Aluminum
1.4.4 Copper
1.4.5 Nickel
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Metal Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Consumer Goods
1.5.4 Machinery
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Metal Powder Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Metal Powder Industry
1.6.1.1 Metal Powder Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Metal Powder Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Metal Powder Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Metal Powder Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Metal Powder Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Metal Powder Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Metal Powder Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Metal Powder Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Metal Powder Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Metal Powder Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Metal Powder Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Metal Powder Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Metal Powder Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Metal Powder Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Metal Powder Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Metal Powder Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Metal Powder Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Powder Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Metal Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Metal Powder Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Metal Powder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Metal Powder Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Metal Powder Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Metal Powder Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Metal Powder Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Metal Powder Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Metal Powder Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Metal Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Metal Powder Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Metal Powder Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Metal Powder Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Metal Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Metal Powder Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Metal Powder Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Metal Powder Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Metal Powder Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Metal Powder Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Metal Powder Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Metal Powder Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Metal Powder Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Metal Powder Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Metal Powder by Country
6.1.1 North America Metal Powder Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Metal Powder Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Metal Powder by Country
7.1.1 Europe Metal Powder Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Metal Powder Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Metal Powder by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Metal Powder Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Metal Powder Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Metal Powder by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Metal Powder Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Metal Powder Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Powder by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Powder Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Powder Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Hoganas
11.1.1 Hoganas Corporation Information
11.1.2 Hoganas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Hoganas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Hoganas Metal Powder Products Offered
11.1.5 Hoganas Recent Development
11.2 GKN Hoeganaes
11.2.1 GKN Hoeganaes Corporation Information
11.2.2 GKN Hoeganaes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 GKN Hoeganaes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 GKN Hoeganaes Metal Powder Products Offered
11.2.5 GKN Hoeganaes Recent Development
11.3 QMP
11.3.1 QMP Corporation Information
11.3.2 QMP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 QMP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 QMP Metal Powder Products Offered
11.3.5 QMP Recent Development
11.4 Laiwu Iron & Steel
11.4.1 Laiwu Iron & Steel Corporation Information
11.4.2 Laiwu Iron & Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Laiwu Iron & Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Laiwu Iron & Steel Metal Powder Products Offered
11.4.5 Laiwu Iron & Steel Recent Development
11.5 JFE
11.5.1 JFE Corporation Information
11.5.2 JFE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 JFE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 JFE Metal Powder Products Offered
11.5.5 JFE Recent Development
11.6 Jiande Yitong
11.6.1 Jiande Yitong Corporation Information
11.6.2 Jiande Yitong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Jiande Yitong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Jiande Yitong Metal Powder Products Offered
11.6.5 Jiande Yitong Recent Development
11.7 WISCO PM
11.7.1 WISCO PM Corporation Information
11.7.2 WISCO PM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 WISCO PM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 WISCO PM Metal Powder Products Offered
11.7.5 WISCO PM Recent Development
11.8 Alcoa
11.8.1 Alcoa Corporation Information
11.8.2 Alcoa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Alcoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Alcoa Metal Powder Products Offered
11.8.5 Alcoa Recent Development
11.9 Shandong Xinfa
11.9.1 Shandong Xinfa Corporation Information
11.9.2 Shandong Xinfa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Shandong Xinfa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Shandong Xinfa Metal Powder Products Offered
11.9.5 Shandong Xinfa Recent Development
11.10 Hunan Jiweixin
11.10.1 Hunan Jiweixin Corporation Information
11.10.2 Hunan Jiweixin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Hunan Jiweixin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Hunan Jiweixin Metal Powder Products Offered
11.10.5 Hunan Jiweixin Recent Development
11.1 Hoganas
11.1.1 Hoganas Corporation Information
11.1.2 Hoganas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Hoganas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Hoganas Metal Powder Products Offered
11.1.5 Hoganas Recent Development
11.12 SCM Metal Products
11.12.1 SCM Metal Products Corporation Information
11.12.2 SCM Metal Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 SCM Metal Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 SCM Metal Products Products Offered
11.12.5 SCM Metal Products Recent Development
11.13 Chongqing HuaHao
11.13.1 Chongqing HuaHao Corporation Information
11.13.2 Chongqing HuaHao Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Chongqing HuaHao Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Chongqing HuaHao Products Offered
11.13.5 Chongqing HuaHao Recent Development
11.14 Vale
11.14.1 Vale Corporation Information
11.14.2 Vale Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Vale Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Vale Products Offered
11.14.5 Vale Recent Development
11.15 Jien Nickel
11.15.1 Jien Nickel Corporation Information
11.15.2 Jien Nickel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Jien Nickel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Jien Nickel Products Offered
11.15.5 Jien Nickel Recent Development
11.16 Xiamen Tungsten
11.16.1 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Information
11.16.2 Xiamen Tungsten Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Xiamen Tungsten Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Xiamen Tungsten Products Offered
11.16.5 Xiamen Tungsten Recent Development
11.17 Daido
11.17.1 Daido Corporation Information
11.17.2 Daido Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Daido Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Daido Products Offered
11.17.5 Daido Recent Development
11.18 Ametek
11.18.1 Ametek Corporation Information
11.18.2 Ametek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 Ametek Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Ametek Products Offered
11.18.5 Ametek Recent Development
11.19 BASF
11.19.1 BASF Corporation Information
11.19.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.19.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 BASF Products Offered
11.19.5 BASF Recent Development
11.20 Sandvik AB
11.20.1 Sandvik AB Corporation Information
11.20.2 Sandvik AB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.20.3 Sandvik AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Sandvik AB Products Offered
11.20.5 Sandvik AB Recent Development
11.21 Carpenter Technology
11.21.1 Carpenter Technology Corporation Information
11.21.2 Carpenter Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.21.3 Carpenter Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Carpenter Technology Products Offered
11.21.5 Carpenter Technology Recent Development
11.22 Kennametal
11.22.1 Kennametal Corporation Information
11.22.2 Kennametal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.22.3 Kennametal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.22.4 Kennametal Products Offered
11.22.5 Kennametal Recent Development
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Metal Powder Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Metal Powder Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Metal Powder Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Metal Powder Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Metal Powder Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Metal Powder Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Metal Powder Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Metal Powder Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Metal Powder Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Metal Powder Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Metal Powder Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Metal Powder Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Metal Powder Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Metal Powder Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Metal Powder Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Metal Powder Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Metal Powder Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Metal Powder Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Metal Powder Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Metal Powder Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Metal Powder Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Metal Powder Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Metal Powder Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Metal Powder Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Metal Powder Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
- Covid-19 Impact on Kitchen Tissue Market | Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2026 - April 27, 2020
- Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Germicidal UV Lamp Market | Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities & Growth Analysis 2026 - April 27, 2020
- Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Family Bikes Market | Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Challenges and Market Analysis 2026 - April 27, 2020