Metal Powder Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026| Hoganas, GKN Hoeganaes, QMP, Laiwu Iron & Steel, JFE, Jiande Yitong

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Metal Powder Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Metal Powder Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1645726/global-metal-powder-market

If you are looking for the best route to enter or establish your business in the global Metal Powder market, you can use our report that offers top market analysis and advice. Our route-to-market analytics will help you to maximize your revenue generation. We have sufficient domain knowledge and expertise in supply chain management to provide the best route-to-market analytics. Furthermore, our analysts are experts in providing in-depth market analysis, which means you will be exposed to some great insights into critical aspects of the global Metal Powder market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Metal Powder Market Research Report: Hoganas, GKN Hoeganaes, QMP, Laiwu Iron & Steel, JFE, Jiande Yitong, WISCO PM, Alcoa, Shandong Xinfa, Hunan Jiweixin, GGP Metalpowder, SCM Metal Products, Chongqing HuaHao, Vale, Jien Nickel, Xiamen Tungsten, Daido, Ametek, BASF, Sandvik AB, Carpenter Technology, Kennametal

Global Metal Powder Market Segmentation by Product: Iron and Steel, Aluminum, Copper, Nickel, Others

Global Metal Powder Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive, Consumer Goods, Machinery, Others

The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global Metal Powder market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.

The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global Metal Powder market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global Metal Powder market and their presence in the distribution network.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1645726/global-metal-powder-market

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Metal Powder market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Metal Powder market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Metal Powder market?

How will the global Metal Powder market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Metal Powder market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metal Powder Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Metal Powder Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Metal Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Iron and Steel

1.4.3 Aluminum

1.4.4 Copper

1.4.5 Nickel

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Metal Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Consumer Goods

1.5.4 Machinery

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Metal Powder Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Metal Powder Industry

1.6.1.1 Metal Powder Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Metal Powder Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Metal Powder Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Metal Powder Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Metal Powder Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Metal Powder Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Metal Powder Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Metal Powder Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Metal Powder Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Metal Powder Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Metal Powder Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Metal Powder Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Metal Powder Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Metal Powder Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Metal Powder Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Metal Powder Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Metal Powder Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Powder Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Metal Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Metal Powder Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Metal Powder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Metal Powder Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Metal Powder Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Metal Powder Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Metal Powder Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Metal Powder Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Metal Powder Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Metal Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Metal Powder Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Metal Powder Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Metal Powder Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Metal Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Metal Powder Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Metal Powder Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Metal Powder Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Metal Powder Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Metal Powder Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Metal Powder Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Metal Powder Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Metal Powder Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Metal Powder Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Metal Powder by Country

6.1.1 North America Metal Powder Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Metal Powder Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Metal Powder by Country

7.1.1 Europe Metal Powder Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Metal Powder Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Metal Powder by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Metal Powder Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Metal Powder Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Metal Powder by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Metal Powder Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Metal Powder Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Powder by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Powder Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Powder Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Metal Powder Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Hoganas

11.1.1 Hoganas Corporation Information

11.1.2 Hoganas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Hoganas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Hoganas Metal Powder Products Offered

11.1.5 Hoganas Recent Development

11.2 GKN Hoeganaes

11.2.1 GKN Hoeganaes Corporation Information

11.2.2 GKN Hoeganaes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 GKN Hoeganaes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 GKN Hoeganaes Metal Powder Products Offered

11.2.5 GKN Hoeganaes Recent Development

11.3 QMP

11.3.1 QMP Corporation Information

11.3.2 QMP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 QMP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 QMP Metal Powder Products Offered

11.3.5 QMP Recent Development

11.4 Laiwu Iron & Steel

11.4.1 Laiwu Iron & Steel Corporation Information

11.4.2 Laiwu Iron & Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Laiwu Iron & Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Laiwu Iron & Steel Metal Powder Products Offered

11.4.5 Laiwu Iron & Steel Recent Development

11.5 JFE

11.5.1 JFE Corporation Information

11.5.2 JFE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 JFE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 JFE Metal Powder Products Offered

11.5.5 JFE Recent Development

11.6 Jiande Yitong

11.6.1 Jiande Yitong Corporation Information

11.6.2 Jiande Yitong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Jiande Yitong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Jiande Yitong Metal Powder Products Offered

11.6.5 Jiande Yitong Recent Development

11.7 WISCO PM

11.7.1 WISCO PM Corporation Information

11.7.2 WISCO PM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 WISCO PM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 WISCO PM Metal Powder Products Offered

11.7.5 WISCO PM Recent Development

11.8 Alcoa

11.8.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

11.8.2 Alcoa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Alcoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Alcoa Metal Powder Products Offered

11.8.5 Alcoa Recent Development

11.9 Shandong Xinfa

11.9.1 Shandong Xinfa Corporation Information

11.9.2 Shandong Xinfa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Shandong Xinfa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Shandong Xinfa Metal Powder Products Offered

11.9.5 Shandong Xinfa Recent Development

11.10 Hunan Jiweixin

11.10.1 Hunan Jiweixin Corporation Information

11.10.2 Hunan Jiweixin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Hunan Jiweixin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Hunan Jiweixin Metal Powder Products Offered

11.10.5 Hunan Jiweixin Recent Development

11.1 Hoganas

11.1.1 Hoganas Corporation Information

11.1.2 Hoganas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Hoganas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Hoganas Metal Powder Products Offered

11.1.5 Hoganas Recent Development

11.12 SCM Metal Products

11.12.1 SCM Metal Products Corporation Information

11.12.2 SCM Metal Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 SCM Metal Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 SCM Metal Products Products Offered

11.12.5 SCM Metal Products Recent Development

11.13 Chongqing HuaHao

11.13.1 Chongqing HuaHao Corporation Information

11.13.2 Chongqing HuaHao Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Chongqing HuaHao Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Chongqing HuaHao Products Offered

11.13.5 Chongqing HuaHao Recent Development

11.14 Vale

11.14.1 Vale Corporation Information

11.14.2 Vale Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Vale Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Vale Products Offered

11.14.5 Vale Recent Development

11.15 Jien Nickel

11.15.1 Jien Nickel Corporation Information

11.15.2 Jien Nickel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Jien Nickel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Jien Nickel Products Offered

11.15.5 Jien Nickel Recent Development

11.16 Xiamen Tungsten

11.16.1 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Information

11.16.2 Xiamen Tungsten Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Xiamen Tungsten Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Xiamen Tungsten Products Offered

11.16.5 Xiamen Tungsten Recent Development

11.17 Daido

11.17.1 Daido Corporation Information

11.17.2 Daido Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Daido Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Daido Products Offered

11.17.5 Daido Recent Development

11.18 Ametek

11.18.1 Ametek Corporation Information

11.18.2 Ametek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Ametek Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Ametek Products Offered

11.18.5 Ametek Recent Development

11.19 BASF

11.19.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.19.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 BASF Products Offered

11.19.5 BASF Recent Development

11.20 Sandvik AB

11.20.1 Sandvik AB Corporation Information

11.20.2 Sandvik AB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 Sandvik AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Sandvik AB Products Offered

11.20.5 Sandvik AB Recent Development

11.21 Carpenter Technology

11.21.1 Carpenter Technology Corporation Information

11.21.2 Carpenter Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.21.3 Carpenter Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Carpenter Technology Products Offered

11.21.5 Carpenter Technology Recent Development

11.22 Kennametal

11.22.1 Kennametal Corporation Information

11.22.2 Kennametal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.22.3 Kennametal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Kennametal Products Offered

11.22.5 Kennametal Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Metal Powder Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Metal Powder Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Metal Powder Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Metal Powder Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Metal Powder Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Metal Powder Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Metal Powder Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Metal Powder Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Metal Powder Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Metal Powder Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Metal Powder Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Metal Powder Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Metal Powder Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Metal Powder Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Metal Powder Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Metal Powder Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Metal Powder Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Metal Powder Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Metal Powder Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Metal Powder Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Metal Powder Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Metal Powder Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Metal Powder Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Metal Powder Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Metal Powder Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.