Molecular Spectroscopy Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2022
Spectroscopy involves the use of emission, absorption or scattering of Electro-Magnetic Radiation (EMR) by atoms or molecules to study physical processes or study the atoms or molecules quantitatively and qualitatively. The study of absorption of light by molecules is known as Molecular Spectroscopy. Molecular spectroscopy analysis involves measuring the spectrum response of molecules interacting with various frequencies and energy. Due to technological advancements, we can now measure a required few images instead of full images which give redundant information.
Market Dynamics
Some of the major factors driving the growth of the global molecular spectroscopy market are concerns about food safety, advancements in molecular spectroscopy technologies, growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and use of molecular spectroscopy in environmental screening. The increase in Research & Development funding, global alliances between research institutes and the rising funding for environmental protection in a number of countries are also contributing to the growth of the market. The high cost of the molecular spectroscopy equipment is a hindrance to the growth of the market particularly in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.
Market Segmentation
The Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market is segmented on the basis of Technology, Type of product, Application and Geography
Segmentation on the basis of Technology
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy
Continuous-wave (CW) NMR Spectroscopy
Fourier-transform NMR Spectroscopy (FTS)
Solid-state NMR Spectroscopy (SSNMR)
UV-Visible Spectroscopy
Single-beam UV-Visible Spectroscopy
Dual-beam UV-Visible Spectroscopy
Array-based UV-Visible Spectroscopy
Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy
Mid-wave Infrared Spectroscopy
Short-wave Infrared Spectroscopy
Far-wave Infrared Spectroscopy
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy holds the majority market share in this segment and is also expected to post the highest growth.
Segmentation on the basis of Type of Product
IR Spectroscopy
Benchtop
Hyphenated
IR Microscopy
Portable & Handheld
Terahertz
Near-infrared Spectroscopy
Scanning
Fourier-transform
Filter
Portable
Colour Measurement Spectroscopy
Raman Spectroscopy
Micro-Raman Spectroscopy
Probe-based Raman Spectroscopy
FT-Raman Spectroscopy
IR Spectroscopy in general and Terahertz spectroscopy specifically is expected to post the highest growth in this segment.
Segmentation on the basis of Application
Pharmaceutical
Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical
Food & Beverage
Environmental Testing
Academic Research
Other Applications
Pharmaceuticals have the highest market share in this segment. Food & Beverages are expected to have the highest growth.
Segmentation on the basis of Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
North America holds the major market share followed by Europe. North America is also expected to show the highest growth.
Regional/ Geographic Analysis
North America is the dominant player with a huge market share mainly due to increased usage of molecular spectroscopy in the pharmaceutical sector, Increased funding for environmental testing, Rising concerns about food safety and favourable government initiatives and policies. Europe is showing good growth mainly due to factors like growing food safety importance, increase in R&D funding, huge growth of pharmaceutical & biotechnological industries and increasing investment in research.
Key Players
A few of the major players of the Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market are Brukeris, Thermofisher Scientific Inc., Carl Zeiss Spectroscopy GmbH, Cobalt Light Systems Ltd, Kaiser Optical Systems Inc., Avantes, Millipore Corporation, Industrial Test Systems Inc., ABB, Spectral Evolution, Keit Spectrometers, Block Engineering, Galaxy Scientific, Viavi Solutions, StellarNet, Jasco Inc., and Gasera.
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
