Optical Microscope Market witnessing high growth during forecast period 2020-2027 | Leading Players Agilent Technologies, Inc, Nikon Corporation, Bruker, JEOL Ltd, Leica Microsystems

Inverted microscope segment is expected to grow the market for optical microscopes over the forecast period by product segment.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Optical Microscope Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, End User and Geography’. The Global Optical Microscope Market is expected to reach US$ 3,687.90 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,412.23 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the optical microscope market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global optical microscope market was segmented by product and end user. The product segment was segmented into digital microscopes, stereo microscopes, inverted microscopes and accessories market. Likewise, the end user segment is classified as hospital & clinics, academics & research institute pharmaceuticals & biotechnology companies.

The market for optical microscope is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising expenditure of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on research and development activities, innovative product launch. However, limitation of the optical microscope is expected to act as major restraining factor for the growth of the market. In addition, developing nations offer great growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Also the future trend such as development in the technology is expected to drive the market in coming years.

The major players operating in the optical microscope market include, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Nikon Corporation, Bruker, JEOL Ltd, Leica Microsystems, Olympus Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Accu-Scope Inc, Ken-A-Vision, Inc, Crest Optics, MEIJI TECHNO CO., LTD among others. The companies are involved in various growth strategies that are enabling the growth of the market as well as for the company. For instance, in June 2019, Olympus Corporation launched the DSX1000 digital microscope, which will improve inspection workflow and enable the analysis of samples with a single tool.

The report segments the global optical microscope market as follows:

Global Optical Microscopes Market – By Product

Inverted Microscope

Stereo Microscope

Digital Microscope

Accessories

Global Optical Microscopes Market – By End User

Academics & Research Institute

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

Global Optical Microscope Market – By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South & Central America Brazil Argentina



