Plasma Fractionation Market Size And Industry Outlook to 2027 By Top Players Bio Products, Biotest, China Biologic, CSL, GREEN, Grifols, Kedrion, Octapharma, PlasmaGen, Sanquin

Plasma fractionation is a process of separating various components of blood plasma. The separated components are used for producing different therapeutic plasma products, which are capable of treating different medical conditions. Some of the commonly used plasma products are, immune globins, coagulation factors, abumins as well as inhibitors such as, Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) or Alpha-1 Proteinase Inhibitor (A1PI), Antithrombin III (AT-III) and C1 Esterase Inhibitor (C1-INH).

The plasma fractionation market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing use of immunoglobulins in medical field and growing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, growing number of individuals with hemophilia are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The “Global Plasma Fractionation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of plasma fractionation market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user and geography. The global plasma fractionation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading plasma fractionation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global plasma fractionation market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented immunoglobulin, albumin, coagulation factor concentrates, protease inhibitors and other plasma products. The plasma fractionation market, based on application is segmented into, neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology and other applications. On the basis of end user, the global plasma fractionation market is segmented into, hospitals and clinics, clinical research laboratories, academic institutes and other end users.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Plasma Fractionation Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Plasma Fractionation Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Plasma Fractionation Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Plasma Fractionation Market Overview

5.2 Global Plasma Fractionation Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Plasma Fractionation Market

