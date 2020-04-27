Polyetheramine Market 2020: Explore the Future Opportunity with Growth Demand

In 2015, the global polyetheramine market reached a value of $660.4 million and is projected to advance at a 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2016–2022). The market is witnessing growth due to the manufacturing of high-end quality products, high demand for polyetheramine from countries in Asia-Pacific, and rising demand for extensive range of applications. Polyetheramines are specialty amines utilized as curing agents in a varied range of applications including polyurea, oil field industry, epoxy, and polyurethane.

On the basis of geography, the polyetheramine market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World. Out of these, the APAC region held the largest share of the market, both in terms of value and volume, during the historical period and is predicted to retain its position during the forecast period. This is due to the rising requirement for polyetheramine from countries including China and India. In addition to this, the amplified local manufacturing, increased end-user industry growth, and rising number of domestic players are driving the market.

The rising demand for polyetheramine from Asia-Pacific countries is a key driving factor of the polyetheramine market. The accelerated infrastructure development, increasing consumer spending, and rapid growth of economies are some factors resulting in the rising demand for polyetheramine from this region. Furthermore, several global companies are shifting their manufacturing facilities to Asia-Pacific as the region offers better investment opportunities and skilled labor and has abundant availability of raw materials. Moreover, because of expanding industrial development and strong consumer base, India is projected to create increased demand for polyetheramine products in the coming years.

The manufacturing of high-end quality products is another primary factor driving the growth of the polyetheramine market. Different industries are investing heavily on research & development activities in order to find innovative processes that need polyetheramine for the manufacturing of different products. In addition to this, features including eco-friendly nature and petroleum free content of polyetheramine are also expected to fuel the development and manufacturing of polyetheramine products, which will further drive the market.

A key trend being observed in the polyetheramine market is that polyetheramine is a solution to major challenges in the oil & gas industry. Wellbore instability because of reactive shale hydration and swelling is a primary challenge in the oil & gas industry. Many approaches have been proposed to deal with the problem, however, among all these methods, polyetheramine is the best available technology for shale inhibition. High performance water-based drilling fluids, based on amine compounds, have been established and are being widely utilized around the world.

Some of the major competitors in the polyetheramine market include Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Yantai Minsheng Chemicals Co., Ltd., Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co., Ltd, Qingdao IRO Surfactant Co., Ltd., Wuxi Acryl Technology Co., Ltd, Zibo DexinLianbang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Clariant, and IRO Group Inc. among others.

