Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2026

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical

Dairen Chemical

Ashland

BioAmber

Genomatica

Asahi Kasei

DuPont

Toray

Dow

Sipchem

Lotte Chemical

Indorama

LyondellBasell

Dairen Chemicals

Invista

Nan Ya Plastics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Spandex Fibers

Polyurethane Elastomers

Copolyester-ether Elastomers

Segment by Application

Undergarments

Hosiery and athletic outfits

Baby diapers

Bandages

Home furnishings

Automotive hoses and gaskets

Forklift tires

Roller skate wheels

Industrial belts

Tank and pipe liners

