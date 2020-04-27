Postpartum Depression Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

According to National Institute of Health (NIH), postpartum depression (PPD) or postnatal depression is a mood disorder that can affect women after childbirth. Mothers with postpartum depression experience feelings of extreme sadness, anxiety, and exhaustion that may make it difficult for them to complete daily care activities for themselves or for others. It greatly affects parents after childbirth. However, the risk of developing PPD is high if the mother has bipolar disorder, difficulty breast-feeding, having problems in their marital relationship, financial problems, etc. Without treatment, postpartum depression can last for months or years.

There is no particular cause of postpartum depression. It is caused by a combination of physical and emotional factors that occur after childbirth. After childbirth, the levels of hormones (estrogen and progesterone) in a woman’s body quickly drop. This leads to chemical changes in the brain that may trigger mood swings. In addition, many mothers are unable to get the rest they need to fully recover from giving birth. Constant sleep deprivation can lead to physical discomfort and exhaustion, which can contribute to the symptoms of postpartum depression.

Among women who have miscarried or have had a stillbirth, around 900,000 women suffer from PPD annually in the US.

According to a study conducted by Arifin et al. titled “Review of the prevalence of postnatal depression across cultures”, the prevalence of maternal postnatal depression ranged from 4.0% to 63.9%, with Japan and America recording the lowest and highest rates, respectively.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 10-15% of women suffer from PPD in Europe and worldwide, which occurs after having a baby.

Roughly 8% of adoptive parents experience severe PPD compared to biological mothers, who experience PPD at a rate of almost 16.5%

The prevalence of depression during pregnancy was higher among women (10.3%) than men (6.5%)

