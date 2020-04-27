Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Cinnamon Market 2019 By User Demand, Key Developers, Types, Current Trends, Revenue Generation, Growth Factors, Forecast Till 2025

Global Cinnamon Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Cinnamon market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Cinnamon market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Cinnamon market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Cinnamon market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Cinnamon market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Cinnamon market during the assessment period.

Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global cinnamon market is mainly bound with various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report reveals that the global cinnamon market is mainly driven by increasing prevalence of various gynecological illness, respiratory illness and digestive illness. Prevalence of diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, HIV and multiple sclerosis has led the manufacturers in the pharmaceutical industry to increasingly opt for cinnamon as an important ingredient during the production of medicines. Growing prevalence of diabetes is further expected to impact growth of the global market during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of type II diabetes is expected to rev up demand for cinnamon among the manufacturers in the pharmaceutical industry.

Attributed to anti-inflammatory, anti-carcinogenic, antifungal and antioxidant properties, cinnamon will continues to witness significant demand in the food and beverages, cosmetic, and healthcare industry, Manufacturers are increasingly opting for cinnamon as a flavor enhancer and boost healthy attributes in the global market. Attributed to various health benefits, consumption of cinnamon continues to remain high among the cosmetic manufacturers globally. Increasing application of cinnamon in dermal gels and medicines is further expected to impact growth of the global cinnamon market. With the growing prevalence of the skin diseases, infections and skin disorders, manufacturers in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries are increasingly using the cinnamon during the production process. Such factors will continue to impact growth of the global cinnamon market positively.

Global Cinnamon Market: Segmentation

In the next section, the global cinnamon market is segmented into product type, form, application type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the global market is segmented as cassia, saigon, ceylon and other. Based on form, the global market is segmented as quills, chips, featherings, powder, bark oil, leaf oil and other forms. On the basis of application type, the global market is segmented as culinary uses, spice mixes, bakery, chocolate and confectionery, beverages, soups and sauces and other application types. By distribution channel, the global market is segmented as modern trade, traditional grocery store, convenience stores, online channels and other retail formats.

Global Cinnamon Market: Competition

Key players in the global cinnamon market are Pure Ceylon Cinnamon, HDDES Group, Adam Group, Ceylon Spice Company, SDS SPICES (PVT) LTD., Bio Foods (Pvt) Ltd., Ceylon Spice Company, C.F. Sauer Company, Elite Spice, Mc Cormick Spices, EHL Ingredients and First Spice Mixing Company.

