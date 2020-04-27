Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Hops Extract Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019–2025)

Analysis of the Global Hops Extract Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Hops Extract market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Hops Extract market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Hops Extract market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Hops Extract market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Hops Extract market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Hops Extract market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Hops Extract market

Segmentation Analysis of the Hops Extract Market

The Hops Extract market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Hops Extract market report evaluates how the Hops Extract is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Hops Extract market in different regions including:

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio of hops extract manufacturers, and recent developments in the hops extract market space. Some of the key players analysed are Plantnat Co. Ltd, Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd, Akoma International Ltd, Hollingbery & Son, Inc, Yakima Valley Hops LLC., Xinjiang Elimnatural Hops Co., Ltd., Crosby Hop Farm LLC., Willamette Valley Hops, LLC, Indena S.p.A., New Zealand Hops Ltd, Hopco Pty Ltd, Glacier Hops Ranch, Inc, BSG Hops, Yakima Chief Hops LLC, Aunutra Industries Inc, and Bristol Botanicals Limited, among other hops extract manufacturers.

Global Hops Extract Market – By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Global Hops Extract Market – By Product Type

CO2 Extracts Aroma Bitter High Alpha

Isomerized Extracts

Oil Extracts

Global Hops Extract Market – By Application

Bittering Agents

Aroma Agents

Dual Purposes

Global Hops Extract Market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The data scrutiny for the global hops extract market is estimated in terms of value and volume consumption. To arrive at the volume consumption of hops extracts, production data of countries producing raw materials across the globe has been taken into consideration. In addition to this, the production of application of hops extracts in top producing countries is also tracked for benchmarking purposes. Furthermore, Persistence Market Research has estimated volume data on the consumption of hops extracts for several countries by understanding the demand and supply of hops extracts. It includes production, growth, volume and value sales, transition, pricing, population, consumer preference, and the consumption of hops extract among end user verticals.

PMR then determined the volume consumption of hops extract across various regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Forecasting is done on an internal proprietary model using different macro-economic, industry-based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends, by identifying and allocating a weighted score to forecast factors that influence the demand for hops extracts. These factors were representative of an entire value chain, as well as macro-economic indicators such as production which have been taken into consideration to arrive at the volume consumption of hops extract in respective countries.

Weighted average selling price for hops extract was considered to estimate the market size for top hops extract consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries, and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulated the data based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global hops extract market. To develop the global hops extract market forecast, PMR analyzed various factors to understand their respective impact on the target market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is analysis of the global hops extract market, and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global hops extract market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global hops extract market, Persistence Market Research has also presented a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global hops extract market.

The report covers in-depth analysis of all components of the value chain in the global hops extract market. In the final section of the report, competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global hops extract manufacturers.

Questions Related to the Hops Extract Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Hops Extract market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Hops Extract market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

