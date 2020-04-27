Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Keyword Market Applications Analysis 2018 to 2028

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Data Center market. Research report of this Data Center market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Data Center Market: Changes in Operational Processes and IT Staff Shortage Confining Growth Prospects

Transformations in technology and data center network have meant that reorganizing and updating operational processes apropos of software and hardware has become imperative. Changes in operational processes have necessitated overall upgradation of the management process in organizations. This further entails challenges such as substantial implementation time, which in turn results in project delays against the backdrop of process re-engineering.

Proliferation of digitization and technological advancements in the data center market have propelled demand for skilled IT professionals for the management and handling of software-defined and connected services. However, shortage of IT staff in lucrative areas such as crisis management, operational efficiency, IoT and software-defined networking, Big Data, cloud computing, and mobility has led to varying uncertainties in solutions, This has further increased the probability of system errors or functional failures, thereby confining growth of the data center market.

Data Center Market: International Regulations on Data Sovereignty Influencing Location Decisions of Stakeholders

Rapid evolutions in the international regulations on data sovereignty, which mandates data to be housed within the country where it is assessed, have been impacting data center location decisions of stakeholders. Domestic data centers aid data protection, while necessitating new investment, thereby enabling prominent data center operators and developers to rapidly expand their international reach. This further aids these operators to meet evolving demand, while helping the users to remain compliant with regulations.

Climate change is another factor affecting location strategies, as data center users evaluate their performance based on financial, environmental, and socially responsible perspectives. This, coupled with efforts of providers to curtail utility consumption through implementation of less resource-intensive powering and cooling strategies, will continue to impact growth of the data center market. Access to water and renewable energy sources have therefore become more important considerations for stakeholders in the data center market.

