Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Paper Drinking Straw Market | Trends, Challenges, In-Depth Insights, Strategies (2020-2026)

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Paper Drinking Straw Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Paper Drinking Straw Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Paper Drinking Straw Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Paper Drinking Straw Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Paper Drinking Straw Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Paper Drinking Straw market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Paper Drinking Straw Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Paper Drinking Straw Market: Hoffmaster, Pudumjee, BioPak, Merrypak, Ecopack, Dynamec, StoneStraw, OkStraw, US Paper Straws, Canada Brown, Huhtamaki, ECOPRO2, Great Paper Straws, Guangzhou Jiurong Packaging, Guangzhou Guanlin Paper Products, Gorlando Commodity, Zhengzhou GStar Plastics

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Paper Drinking Straw Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Paper Drinking Straw Market Segmentation By Product: 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, Other

Global Paper Drinking Straw Market Segmentation By Application: Hotels, Restaurants & Motels, Bars & Lounges, Cafes, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Paper Drinking Straw Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Paper Drinking Straw Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Paper Drinking Straw Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Paper Drinking Straw Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Paper Drinking Straw Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 6mm

1.4.3 8mm

1.4.4 10mm

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Paper Drinking Straw Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hotels

1.5.3 Restaurants & Motels

1.5.4 Bars & Lounges

1.5.5 Cafes

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Paper Drinking Straw Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Paper Drinking Straw Industry

1.6.1.1 Paper Drinking Straw Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Paper Drinking Straw Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Paper Drinking Straw Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Paper Drinking Straw Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Paper Drinking Straw Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Paper Drinking Straw Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Paper Drinking Straw Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Paper Drinking Straw Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Paper Drinking Straw Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Paper Drinking Straw Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Paper Drinking Straw Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Paper Drinking Straw Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Paper Drinking Straw Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Paper Drinking Straw Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Paper Drinking Straw Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Paper Drinking Straw Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Paper Drinking Straw Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Paper Drinking Straw Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Paper Drinking Straw Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Paper Drinking Straw Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Paper Drinking Straw Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Paper Drinking Straw Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Paper Drinking Straw Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Paper Drinking Straw Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Paper Drinking Straw Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Paper Drinking Straw Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Paper Drinking Straw Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Paper Drinking Straw Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Paper Drinking Straw Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Paper Drinking Straw Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Paper Drinking Straw Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Paper Drinking Straw Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Paper Drinking Straw Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Paper Drinking Straw Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Paper Drinking Straw Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Paper Drinking Straw Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Paper Drinking Straw Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Paper Drinking Straw Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Paper Drinking Straw Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Paper Drinking Straw Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Paper Drinking Straw Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Paper Drinking Straw by Country

6.1.1 North America Paper Drinking Straw Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Paper Drinking Straw Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Paper Drinking Straw Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Paper Drinking Straw Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Paper Drinking Straw by Country

7.1.1 Europe Paper Drinking Straw Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Paper Drinking Straw Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Paper Drinking Straw Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Paper Drinking Straw Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Paper Drinking Straw by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Paper Drinking Straw Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Paper Drinking Straw Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Paper Drinking Straw Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Paper Drinking Straw Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Paper Drinking Straw by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Paper Drinking Straw Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Paper Drinking Straw Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Paper Drinking Straw Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Paper Drinking Straw Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Drinking Straw by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Drinking Straw Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Drinking Straw Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Drinking Straw Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Paper Drinking Straw Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Hoffmaster

11.1.1 Hoffmaster Corporation Information

11.1.2 Hoffmaster Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Hoffmaster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Hoffmaster Paper Drinking Straw Products Offered

11.1.5 Hoffmaster Recent Development

11.2 Pudumjee

11.2.1 Pudumjee Corporation Information

11.2.2 Pudumjee Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Pudumjee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Pudumjee Paper Drinking Straw Products Offered

11.2.5 Pudumjee Recent Development

11.3 BioPak

11.3.1 BioPak Corporation Information

11.3.2 BioPak Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 BioPak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 BioPak Paper Drinking Straw Products Offered

11.3.5 BioPak Recent Development

11.4 Merrypak

11.4.1 Merrypak Corporation Information

11.4.2 Merrypak Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Merrypak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Merrypak Paper Drinking Straw Products Offered

11.4.5 Merrypak Recent Development

11.5 Ecopack

11.5.1 Ecopack Corporation Information

11.5.2 Ecopack Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Ecopack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Ecopack Paper Drinking Straw Products Offered

11.5.5 Ecopack Recent Development

11.6 Dynamec

11.6.1 Dynamec Corporation Information

11.6.2 Dynamec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Dynamec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Dynamec Paper Drinking Straw Products Offered

11.6.5 Dynamec Recent Development

11.7 StoneStraw

11.7.1 StoneStraw Corporation Information

11.7.2 StoneStraw Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 StoneStraw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 StoneStraw Paper Drinking Straw Products Offered

11.7.5 StoneStraw Recent Development

11.8 OkStraw

11.8.1 OkStraw Corporation Information

11.8.2 OkStraw Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 OkStraw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 OkStraw Paper Drinking Straw Products Offered

11.8.5 OkStraw Recent Development

11.9 US Paper Straws

11.9.1 US Paper Straws Corporation Information

11.9.2 US Paper Straws Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 US Paper Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 US Paper Straws Paper Drinking Straw Products Offered

11.9.5 US Paper Straws Recent Development

11.10 Canada Brown

11.10.1 Canada Brown Corporation Information

11.10.2 Canada Brown Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Canada Brown Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Canada Brown Paper Drinking Straw Products Offered

11.10.5 Canada Brown Recent Development

11.12 ECOPRO2

11.12.1 ECOPRO2 Corporation Information

11.12.2 ECOPRO2 Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 ECOPRO2 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 ECOPRO2 Products Offered

11.12.5 ECOPRO2 Recent Development

11.13 Great Paper Straws

11.13.1 Great Paper Straws Corporation Information

11.13.2 Great Paper Straws Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Great Paper Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Great Paper Straws Products Offered

11.13.5 Great Paper Straws Recent Development

11.14 Guangzhou Jiurong Packaging

11.14.1 Guangzhou Jiurong Packaging Corporation Information

11.14.2 Guangzhou Jiurong Packaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Guangzhou Jiurong Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Guangzhou Jiurong Packaging Products Offered

11.14.5 Guangzhou Jiurong Packaging Recent Development

11.15 Guangzhou Guanlin Paper Products

11.15.1 Guangzhou Guanlin Paper Products Corporation Information

11.15.2 Guangzhou Guanlin Paper Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Guangzhou Guanlin Paper Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Guangzhou Guanlin Paper Products Products Offered

11.15.5 Guangzhou Guanlin Paper Products Recent Development

11.16 Gorlando Commodity

11.16.1 Gorlando Commodity Corporation Information

11.16.2 Gorlando Commodity Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Gorlando Commodity Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Gorlando Commodity Products Offered

11.16.5 Gorlando Commodity Recent Development

11.17 Zhengzhou GStar Plastics

11.17.1 Zhengzhou GStar Plastics Corporation Information

11.17.2 Zhengzhou GStar Plastics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Zhengzhou GStar Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Zhengzhou GStar Plastics Products Offered

11.17.5 Zhengzhou GStar Plastics Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Paper Drinking Straw Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Paper Drinking Straw Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Paper Drinking Straw Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Paper Drinking Straw Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Paper Drinking Straw Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Paper Drinking Straw Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Paper Drinking Straw Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Paper Drinking Straw Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Paper Drinking Straw Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Paper Drinking Straw Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Paper Drinking Straw Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Paper Drinking Straw Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Paper Drinking Straw Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Paper Drinking Straw Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Paper Drinking Straw Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Paper Drinking Straw Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Paper Drinking Straw Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Paper Drinking Straw Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Paper Drinking Straw Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Paper Drinking Straw Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Paper Drinking Straw Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Paper Drinking Straw Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Paper Drinking Straw Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Paper Drinking Straw Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Paper Drinking Straw Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

