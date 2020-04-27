Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market Forecast Report on Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market 2019-2026
The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market. Hence, companies in the Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.
Assessment of the Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market
The global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study elaborates on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).
As per the report prepared by analysts of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the value of the Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
The market study aims to provide a competitive edge over other players in the Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market:
- How are market players are restructuring their business activities to gain a competitive edge in the Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market?
- Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of technologies and regulations?
- What are the crucial factors that are expected to magnify the growth of the Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market?
- Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players?
- What are the factors that could restrict the growth of the Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market over the forecast period?
The report splits the global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market into different market segments such as:
The region-wise segmentation offers critical information such as the market share, revenue analysis, and market attractiveness of each region.
Competitive Dynamics
The global payroll & HR solutions & services marketreport provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), Paycor, Inc., Paycom Software, Inc., TMF Group Holding B.V., SAP SE, Sage Group plc., Paychex, Inc., Ramco Systems Limited, Kronos Incorporated , Paylocity Corporation, Ultimate Software Group, Oracle Corporation, Jobvite, Inc.,Intuit Inc., and TriNet Group, Inc. among others.
The payroll & HR solutions & services market has been segmented as below:
Market Segmentation:Global Payroll & HR Solutions &Services Market
By Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premise
- Hybrid
By Enterprise Size
- Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)
- Large Enterprises
By Solution
- Software
- Suite
- Standalone
- Payroll and Compensation Management
- Time and Attendance Management
- Compliance Management
- Workforce Management
- Claims Administration
- Employee Benefits Management
- Hire Management
- Others
- Services
By Industry Vertical
- Services
- BFSI
- Government
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Telecom & IT
- Transportation & Logistics
- Others
In addition, the report provides analysis of the payroll & HR solutions & services market with respect to the following geographic segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of Latin America
Vital statistics enclosed in the report:
- SWOT analysis of the Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market
- Analysis of the most profitable distribution channels for market players in different regions
- Assessment of the key success factors influencing the growth of the Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market on the global level
- Regulatory standards that are likely to accelerate/impede the market growth
- Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment
