Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market Forecast Report on Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market 2019-2026

Assessment of the Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market

The global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market.

As per the report prepared by analysts of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the value of the Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX.

The report splits the global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services market into different market segments such as:

The region-wise segmentation offers critical information such as the market share, revenue analysis, and market attractiveness of each region.

Competitive Dynamics

The global payroll & HR solutions & services marketreport provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), Paycor, Inc., Paycom Software, Inc., TMF Group Holding B.V., SAP SE, Sage Group plc., Paychex, Inc., Ramco Systems Limited, Kronos Incorporated , Paylocity Corporation, Ultimate Software Group, Oracle Corporation, Jobvite, Inc.,Intuit Inc., and TriNet Group, Inc. among others.

The payroll & HR solutions & services market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation:Global Payroll & HR Solutions &Services Market

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Hybrid

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

Large Enterprises

By Solution

Software Suite Standalone Payroll and Compensation Management Time and Attendance Management Compliance Management Workforce Management Claims Administration Employee Benefits Management Hire Management Others

Services

By Industry Vertical

Services

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Transportation & Logistics

Others

In addition, the report provides analysis of the payroll & HR solutions & services market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey Rest of Middle East

South America Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of Latin America



