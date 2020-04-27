Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Vaccines Market Research Trends Analysis by 2025

A recent market study on the global Vaccines market reveals that the global Vaccines market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Vaccines market is discussed in the presented study.

The Vaccines market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Vaccines market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Vaccines market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

companies profiled in the vaccines market include GlaxoSmithKline plc. , Sanofi Pasteur SA, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Serum Institute of India Ltd, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., CSL Ltd, Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Novavax AB and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation. New product development was the primary strategy adopted by the major market players to cement their position in the vaccines market.

The vaccines market has been segmented as follows:

Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Type, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2017-2025 Inactivated Live Attenuated Toxoid Conjugate Others

Vaccines Market, by Valance, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2017-2025 Monovalent Multivalent

Vaccines Market, by Route of Administration, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2017-2025 Oral Injectable Intramuscular Subcutaneous Others

Vaccines Market, by Indication, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2017-2025 Influenza Hepatitis Polio Meningococcal Disease Pneumococcal Disease DTP Rotavirus MMR Human Papilloma Virus Others

Vaccines Market, by Distribution Channel, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2017-2025 Institutional Sales Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies

Vaccines Market, by Geography, Revenue (US$ Mn), 2017-2025 North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC countries Rest of MEA



