Solar Control Films Market 2020: Know the Emerging Trends and Growth Forecast to 2022

The global solar control films market is predicted to register significant growth in the coming years. The market is growing due to the rising awareness regarding advantages of solar control films over normal sun reflective glass, reduction of energy cost and carbon footprints, and reduction of infrared (IR) and ultraviolet (UV) emissivity. Solar control films are utilized for a variety of purposes, including reducing heat within a building, protecting from UV rays that cause fading of furnishing, fabrics, or display articles, blocking glare, and reducing energy cost by decreasing the need for air conditioning.

When application is taken into consideration, the solar control films market is divided into marine, commercial building, automotive, residential building, and others. Out of these, the automotive application held the largest share of the market in the past, both in terms of value and volume, and is further expected to dominate the market in the near future. In the automotive sector, solar control films are utilized for cooling the passenger cabin and lowering interior temperature quickly for minimizing the load on air conditioner, which improves the fuel efficiency of the vehicle.

A major driving factor of the solar control films market is the need for reduction in energy cost and carbon footprints. Solar control films provide different solutions for controlling sunlight to some extent by decreasing heat transfer, which, in turn, helps in reducing the load on cooling systems. Cooling and heating systems account for a substantial share in operating cost. Solar control films reduce the consumption of energy, which can aid in decreasing the carbon footprint and emissions from the building.

Another key driving factor of the solar control films market is the requirement for reducing UV and IF emissivity. The sunlight that streams in through windows comprise UV rays, heat, IF radiation, and visible light. UV rays can cause significant harm as excessive exposure may cause skin cancer, cataracts and other eye problems, and premature aging of skin. Solar control films can effectively block about 98% of the UV rays, which reduces the exposure considerably. Furthermore, these films also have the ability to block certain wavelengths of infrared radiations.

