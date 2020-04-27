Synopsis of The Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts



With the standardization of capabilities such as MCPTT (Mission-Critical PTT) by the 3GPP, LTE is increasingly being viewed as an all-inclusive critical communications platform for the delivery of multiple mission-critical services ranging from PTT group communications to real-time video surveillance, and organizations across the critical communications industry – from public safety agencies to railway operators – are making sizeable investments in private LTE and 5G-ready networks.

By providing authority over wireless coverage and capacity, private LTE and 5G networks can ensure guaranteed connectivity, while supporting a wide range of applications and usage scenarios. Small-scale private LTE and 5G-ready networks are also beginning to be deployed in industrial IoT (Internet of Things) settings – where LTE and 5G can fulfill the stringent reliability, availability and low latency requirements for connectivity in industrial control and automation systems, besides supporting mobility for robotics and machines.

In addition, with the emergence of capabilities such as multi-operator small cells and shared/unlicensed spectrum access schemes, the use of private LTE and 5G networks – in enterprise buildings, campuses and public venues, for localized connectivity – is expected to grow significantly over the coming years.

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1714436

Expected to surpass $2.5 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2018, private LTE and 5G networks are increasingly becoming the preferred approach to deliver wireless connectivity for critical communications, industrial IoT, enterprise & campus environments, and public venues. SNS Telecom & IT estimates that the market will further grow at a CAGR of approximately 30% between 2018 and 2021, eventually accounting for more than $5 Billion by the end of 2021.

The “Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the private LTE and 5G network ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, vertical market opportunities, applications, key trends, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, deployment case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for private LTE and 5G network infrastructure investments from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts cover 3 submarkets, 10 vertical markets and 6 regions.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

Private LTE & 5G network ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

Architectural components and operational models for private LTE & 5G networks

Analysis of vertical markets and applications – ranging from mobile broadband and mission-critical voice to domain-specific applications such as the delay-sensitive control of railway infrastructure

Key enabling technologies and concepts including MCPTT, deployable LTE/5G systems, eMTC, NB-IoT, unlicensed/shared spectrum, neutral-host small cells and network slicing

Review of private LTE & 5G network engagements worldwide, including case studies of 30 live networks

Spectrum availability, allocation and usage for private LTE & 5G networks

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry roadmap and value chain

Profiles and strategies of over 440 ecosystem players including LTE/5G network infrastructure OEMs and vertical-domain specialists

Strategic recommendations for end users, LTE/5G network infrastructure OEMs, system integrators and commercial/private mobile operators

Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Submarkets

RAN (Radio Access Network)

Mobile Core

Mobile Backhaul & Transport

Technology

LTE

5G

Vertical Markets

Critical Communications & Industrial IoT

Public Safety

Military

Energy

Utilities

Mining

Transportation

Factories & Warehousing

Others

Enterprise & Campus Environments

Public Venues & Other Neutral Hosts

Regional Markets

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin & Central America

North America

Western Europe

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the private LTE & 5G network opportunity?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2021 and at what rate will it grow?

Which vertical markets will see the highest percentage of growth?

How will unlicensed and shared spectrum schemes – such as CBRS in the United States – accelerate the adoption of private LTE & 5G networks for enterprises, public venues and neutral hosts?

How does standardization impact the adoption of LTE & 5G networks for critical communications and industrial IoT?

When will MCPTT and other 3GPP-compliant mission-critical capabilities become commercially mature for implementation?

What opportunities exist for commercial mobile operators in the private LTE & 5G network ecosystem?

Will private LTE & 5G networks replace GSM-R and other legacy technologies for railway communications?

What are the prospects of deployable LTE & 5G systems?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

What strategies should LTE/5G infrastructure OEMs, system integrators and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1598244

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

Expected to surpass $2.5 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2018, private LTE and 5G networks are increasingly becoming the preferred approach to deliver wireless connectivity for critical communications, industrial IoT, enterprise & campus environments, and public venues.

SNS Telecom & IT estimates that the market will further grow at a CAGR of approximately 30% between 2018 and 2021, eventually accounting for more than $5 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2021.

The critical communications and industrial IoT segment will continue to dominate the market in the coming years, primarily driven by the wide-area and ubiquitous coverage requirements of ongoing nationwide public safety LTE network rollouts such as FirstNet and South Korea’s Safe-Net, and supported by considerable investments in the military, energy, utilities, mining and transportation sectors.

In the coming years, we also expect to see significant activity in the 3.5 GHz CBRS and 5 GHz unlicensed bands, to support private LTE and 5G network deployments across a range of environments, particularly enterprise buildings, public venues, factories and warehouses.

To avoid the high costs associated with large-scale dedicated LTE networks, governments in a number of countries – predominantly in Europe – are encouraging the adoption of secure MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) arrangements that pair private mobile core platforms with commercial LTE networks to deliver broadband capabilities for critical communications users.

Mobile operators are becoming ever more creative in their strategies to gain a foothold in the private LTE and 5G network ecosystem – ranging from operated-branded critical communications LTE platforms to the BYON (Build Your Own Network) business model where mobile operators provide access to their licensed spectrum so organizations can establish their own private LTE networks in their active footprint.

Vertical-domain specialists are leveraging partnerships with established wireless network infrastructure OEMs – such as Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei and Samsung – to offer end-to-end private LTE and 5G-ready network solutions.

List of Companies Mentioned

3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project)

450 MHz Alliance

450connect

4K Solutions

A1 Telekom Austria Group

AAS (Amphenol Antenna Solutions)

Abu Dhabi Police

Accelleran

Ace Technologies Corporation

AceAxis

ACMA (Australian Communications and Media Authority)

Adax

Addis Ababa Light Rail

ADLINK Technology

ADRF (Advanced RF Technologies)

ADTRAN

ADVA Optical Networking

Advantech

Advantech Wireless

Aer Lingus

AeroMobile

Affarii Technologies

Affirmed Networks

AGURRE (Association of Major Users of Operational Radio Networks, France)

Air France

Airbus Defence and Space

Air-Lynx

Airspan Networks

Ajman Police

Alea

Alepo

Alliander

Allied Telesis

Alpha Networks

Alpha Technologies

Alphabet

Alstom

Altaeros Energies

Altair Semiconductor

ALTÁN Redes

Altiostar Networks

Alvarion Technologies

AM Telecom

Amarisoft

Ambra Solutions

Amdocs

América Móvil

American Tower Corporation

Anritsu Corporation

Ansaldo STS

Aptica

Arcadyan Technology Corporation

Arete M

Argela

ArgoNET

Aricent

ARM Holdings

Armasuisse (Federal Office for Defence Procurement, Switzerland)

Arqiva

ARRIS International

Artemis Networks

Artesyn Embedded Technologies

Artiza Networks

ASELAN

ASOCS

Assured Wireless Corporation

ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute)

ASTRID

AT&T

Atel Antennas

Athonet

ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions)

Atlas Telecom

Atos

AttoCore

Ausgrid

Avanti Communications Group

Aviat Networks

Azcom Technology

Azetti Networks

BAE Systems

Baicells Technologies

Barrett Communications

BASE (Telenet)

BATS (Broadband Antenna Tracking Systems)

BCE (Bell Canada)

BDBOS (Federal Agency for Public Safety Digital Radio, Germany)

Beach Energy

Beeline

Benetel

BFDX (BelFone)

Bilbao Metro

Bird Technologies

Bittium Corporation

Black & Veatch

Black Box Corporation

Blackned

BMVg (Federal Ministry of Defense, Germany)

Bombardier Transportation

Bravo (Public Telecommunication Company)

Brazilian Army

BridgeWave Communications

British Airways

British Army

Broadband Everywhere

Broadcom

BroadSoft

BRTI (Indonesian Telecommunications Regulatory Authority)

BTI Wireless

Bundesnetzagentur (Federal Network Agency, Germany)

Bundeswehr (Armed Forces, Germany)

Busan Transportation Corporation

C Spire

CACI International

CalAmp Corporation

Cambium Networks

Cambridge Consultants

Canadian Army

Casa Systems

Cavium

CBRS Alliance

CCI (Communication Components Inc.)

CCI Systems

CCN (Cirrus Core Networks)

cellXica

CEPT (European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administrations)

Ceragon Networks

Challenge Networks

Chemring Technology Solutions

China Association of Metros

China Southern Power Grid

Cielo Networks

Ciena Corporation

Cirpack

Cisco Systems

City of London Corporation

City of London Police

City of Sendai

CK Hutchison Holdings

Claro Brasil

Cloudstreet

CLP Power Hong Kong

CND (Core Network Dynamics)

Cobham Group

Cobham Wireless

Codan Radio Communications

Coherent Logix

Collinear Networks

Comba Telecom

COMLAB

CommAgility

CommScope

Comrod Communication Group

Comtech Telecommunications Corporation

CONET Technologies

Connect Tech

Contela

Coriant

Cornet Technology

Corning

Cradlepoint

CRC (Communications Research Centre Canada)

Crown Castle International Corporation

CS Corporation

CybertelBridge

CyPhy Works

Dali Wireless

DAMM Cellular Systems

Datang Mobile

DDPS (Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport, Switzerland)

Dell Technologies

Delta Electronics

DEPEN (National Penitentiary Department, Brazil)

Dialogic

DNA Oyj

DragonWave-X

DRDC (Defence Research and Development Canada)

Druid Software

DSA (Dynamic Spectrum Alliance)

DSB (Directorate for Civil Protection, Norway)

DSTL (Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, United Kingdom)

DT (Deutsche Telekom)

Dubai Police

Duons

EA Networks (Electricity Ashburton)

EchoStar Corporation

Ecotel

EE

EION Wireless

Elbit Systems

Elisa

Elta Systems

ELUON Corporation

Embraer Defense & Security

Enel Group

ENENSYS Technologies

Ericsson

Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions

ETELM

Etherstack

Ethertronics

ETRI (Electronics & Telecommunications Research Institute, South Korea)

ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)

EUAR (European Union Agency for Railways)

EUTC (European Utilities Telecom Council)

Exalt Wireless

Excelerate Technology

EXFO

Expeto Wireless

Expway

ExteNet Systems

Eyecom Telecommunications Group

FAB (Brazilian Air Force)

Facebook

Fairwaves

FastBack Networks

Federated Wireless

Fenix Group

FFI (Defence Research Establishment, Norway)

Finavia

FinnHEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Services)

Finnish Border Guard

Finnish Defence Forces

Finnish State Railways

FirstNet (First Responder Network) Authority

Flash Private Mobile Networks

Foxcom

Fraunhofer FOKUS (Institute for Open Communication Systems)

Fraunhofer HHI (Heinrich Hertz Institute)

FreeWave Technologies

French Army

FRTek

Fujian Sunnada Network Technology

Fujitsu

Funkwerk

Future Technologies

Galtronics Corporation

GCT Semiconductor

GE (General Electric)

Gemtek Technology

Genaker

General Dynamics Mission Systems

GenXComm

GIKO GROUP

Gilat Satellite Networks

Globalstar

Gold Fields

Goodman Networks

Goodmill Systems

Google

GRENTECH

Groupe ADP (Aéroport de Paris)

GSI (GS Instech)

Guangzhou Iplook Technologies

GWT (Global Wireless Technologies)

Halton Regional Police Service

Hanjin Newport

Harris Corporation

HCL Technologies

Heathrow Commercial Telecoms

HISPASAT Group

Hitachi

Hoimyung ICT

Home Office, United Kingdom

Honeywell International

Hong Kong Police Force

Horsebridge Defence & Security

HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

Huawei

Hub One

Hughes Network Systems

Hunter Technology

Hytera Communications

IAG (International Airlines Group)

IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries)

Iberia

IB-RED

Ice Group

Icom

ICT (Islamabad Capital Territory)

IDF (Israel Defense Forces)

IDY Corporation

IMDA (Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore)

Indian Army

Indra

INET (Infrastructure Networks)

InfoVista

Inmarsat

InnoWireless

Intel Corporation

InterDigital

Intracom Telecom

ip.access

IPITEK

Iridium Communications

IRIS (Red Nacional de Radiocomunicación de Misión Crítica Tetrapol)

ISCO International

IS-Wireless

Italtel

ITELAZPI

ITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute, Taiwan)

ITU (International Telecommunication Union)

Ixia

JMA Wireless

JRC (Japan Radio Company)

Juni Global

Juniper Networks

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Kantonspolizei Zürich (Cantonal Police of Zurich)

Kapsch CarrierCom

Kathrein-Werke KG

KBR

KCC (Korea Communications Commission)

Kenyan Police Service

Keysight Technologies

Kisan Telecom

Klas Telecom

Kleos

KMW

Kodiak Networks

Konecranes

Koning & Hartman

Kontron S&T

Korail (Korea Railroad Corporation)

KPN

KPN Critical Communications

KRNA (Korea Rail Network Authority)

KRRI (Korea Railroad Research Institute)

KRTnet Corporation

KT Corporation

Kudelski Group

Kumu Networks

Kyocera Corporation

L3 Technologies

LCR Embedded Systems

Lemko Corporation

Leonardo

LG Chem

LG CNS

LG Electronics

LG Uplus

LGS Innovations

Ligado Networks

Lijiang Police

Lime Microsystems

LOCIVA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

LS telcom

Luminate Wireless

M87

Macquarie Group

Marlink

Martin UAV

Marvell Technology Group

Masmovil

Mavenir Systems

MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission)

MediaTek

MegaFon

Mellanox Technologies

MER Group

Metaswitch Networks

MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs, Singapore)

Microlab

Microwave Networks

Ministry of Interior, France

Ministry of Justice, Sweden

MitraStar Technology Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mobilicom

MoD (Ministry of Defence, United Kingdom)

MOLT (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, South Korea)

MoMe

Moscow Police

Moseley Associates

Motorola Solutions

MP Antenna

MRC (Mobile Radio Center)

MRV Communications

MSB (Civil Contingencies Agency, Sweden)

MTI (Microelectronics Technology, Inc.)

MulteFire Alliance

Mutualink

MVM Net

N.A.T.

Nanjing Municipal Government

Nash Technologies

NEC Corporation

Nedaa

Nemergent Solutions

Neptune Mobile

Netas

NetMotion

NETSCOUT Systems

Netsia

New Postcom Equipment

New Zealand Police

Nextivity

NI (National Instruments)

Nigeria Police Force

Node-H

Nokia Networks

Northern Michigan University

Northrop Grumman Corporation

NuRAN Wireless

Nutaq Innovation

NVIS Communications

NXP Semiconductors

Ocado

Oceus Networks

Octasic

ODN (Orbital Data Network)

OFCOM (Federal Office of Communications, Switzerland)

Oman Royal Office

Omnitele

Omoco

One2many

Ooredoo

OpenCell

Optus

Oracle Communications

Orange

Orange Belgium (Mobistar)

O?arowice Government

PacStar (Pacific Star Communications)

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Panda Electronics Group

Panorama Antennas

Parallel Wireless

Parsons Corporation

PCTEL

pdvWireless

Pepro

Persistent Telecom

PetroChina

Phluido

Plover Bay Technologies

PMN (Private Mobile Networks)

Polaris Networks

Police of the Netherlands

Polizia di Stato (State Police, Italy)

Port of Durban

Port of Felixstowe

Port of Immingham

Port of Tianjin

Potevio

PRISMA Telecom Testing

Proximus

PSCA (Punjab Safe Cities Authority)

PSCE (Public Safety Communications Europe)

PT STI (Sampoerna Telekomunikasi Indonesia)

Public Safety Canada

Public Transport Authority of Western Australia

Pulse Electronics

Qatar Armed Forces

Qatar MOI (Ministry of Interior)

Qinetiq

Qingdao Police

Qiqihar Municipal Public Security Bureau

Qiqihar Police

Qualcomm

Quanta Computer

Qucell

Quintel

Quortus

RACOM Corporation

RAD Data Communications

Radio IP Software

Radisys Corporation

RADWIN

RAF (Royal Air Force)

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Rajant Corporation

Range Networks

Raycap

Raytheon Company

Red Hat

RED Technologies

REDCOM Laboratories

Redline Communications

RESCAN (Canary Islands Network for Emergency and Security)

Rescue 42

RF Window

RFS (Radio Frequency Systems)

Ribbon Communications

RIKS (State Infocommunication Foundation)

Rio de Janeiro Fire Department

Rio Tinto Group

RIVA Networks

Rivada Networks

Rivas Vaciamadrid City Council

Rockwell Collins

Rogers Communications

Rohde & Schwarz

Rohill

ROK Mobile

ROKAF (Republic of Korea Air Force)

Rosenberger

Royal Thai Police

Ruckus Wireless

Saab

SAF (Singapore Armed Forces)

Safaricom

Safe-Net Forum

SAI Technology

SAIC (Science Applications International Corporation)

Samji Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Sapient Consulting

SCF (Small Cell Forum)

Sepura

Sequans Communications

SerComm Corporation

SES

SETAR

Sevis Systems

SFR

Shanghai Police Department

Shentel (Shenandoah Telecommunications Company)

SHR (Shuohuang Railway)

SIAE Microelettronica

Siemens

Sierra Wireless

Signal Information & Communication Corporation

Siklu Communication

Silicom

Simoco Wireless Solutions

Singtel

SiRRAN

Sistelbanda

SITRONICS

Siyata Mobile

SK Telecom

SK Telesys

SLA Corporation

SmartSky Networks

Smith Micro Software

Softil

SOLiD

Soliton Systems

Sonim Technologies

Sooktha

Southern Linc

Space Data Corporation

Spanish Army

Spectra Group

Spider Cloud Wireless

Spirent Communications

Spreadtrum Communications

Sprint Corporation

SRS (Software Radio Systems)

Stadtpolizei Zürich (Zurich City Police)

Star Solutions

State Security Networks Group

STC (Saudi Telecom Company)

STMicroelectronics

sTraffic

StreamWIDE

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Swedish Police Authority

Swiss Army

Swisscom

Swisscom Broadcast

TacSat Networks

Tait Communications

Tampa Microwave

Tampnet

TASSTA

Tata Elxsi

TCCA (TETRA and Critical Communications Association)

TCL Communication

TCOM

Tech Mahindra

Técnicas Competitivas

Tecom

Tecore Networks

TEKTELIC Communications

Telco Systems

Tele2 Russia

Telefónica Group

Telenor Group

Telenor Maritime

Telia Finland

Tellabs

Telrad Networks

Telstra

Teltronic

Telum

Telus Corporation

TEN (Texas Energy Network)

TESSCO Technologies

Thales

Three Italy

TI (Texas Instruments)

TIA (Telecommunications Industry Association)

TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile)

TLC Solutions

T-Mobile USA

Transnet

Trópico

TTA (Telecommunications Technology Association of Korea)

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

Turkish National Police Force

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Army

U.S. Cellular

U.S. Coast Guard

U.S. Department of Commerce

U.S. DoD (Department of Defense)

U.S. FCC (Federal Communications Commission)

U.S. Marines Corps

U.S. Navy

U.S. NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology)

U.S. NPSTC (National Public Safety Telecommunications Council)

U.S. NTIA (National Telecommunications and Information Administration)

UANGEL

UIC (International Union of Railways)

UK Broadband

Ukkoverkot

URSYS

USSOCOM (U.S. Special Operations Command)

UTC (Utilities Telecom Council)

Utility Associates

Utility Connect

Vanu

Vencore Labs

VEON

Verizon Communications

ViaSat

Viavi Solutions

Vientiane Municipal Government

Vientiane Municipal Police

VMware

VNC (Virtual Network Communications)

VNL (Vihaan Networks Limited)

Vodacom Group

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Hutchison Australia

Vodafone New Zealand

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland

Vueling

Warid Telecom

Weijiamao Coal Mine

Westell Technologies

WinnForum (Wireless Innovation Forum)

WiPro

Wireless Telecom Group

WNC (Wistron NeWeb Corporation)

WTL (World Telecom Labs)

Wytec International

xG Technology

Xilinx

Zain Saudi Arabia

Z-Com

Zetel Solutions

Zhengzhou Metro

Zhengzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau

Zhengzhou Police

Zinwave

ZMTel (Shanghai Zhongmi Communication Technology)

ZTE

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/