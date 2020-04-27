The impact of the coronavirus on the Prebiotic Ingredients Market Research by Key players, Type and Application, Future Growth to 2028

The global Prebiotic Ingredients market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Prebiotic Ingredients market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Prebiotic Ingredients market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Prebiotic Ingredients market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Prebiotic Ingredients market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Segmentation

The report includes prebiotic ingredients market company profiles and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA. By ingredient, the global prebiotic ingredients market can be segmented into Fructo-oligosaccharide, galacto-oligosaccharide, mannan-oligosaccharide, inulin and others. By applications the market is segmented as food & beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed and pet food. By source, the global Prebiotic Ingredients market is segmented into vegetables, cereals, root, acacia tree and others.

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market: Research Methodology

For the calculation of revenue collection of average regional prices were obtained through primary quotes from numerous prebiotic ingredients manufacturers, retailers and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of prebiotic ingredients in the different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the prebiotic ingredients market by countries. Global market numbers by product type has been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of prebiotic ingredients penetration. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major companies operating in the Global Prebiotic ingredients market are Cargill Incorporated, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd, Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V., Ingredion Incorporated, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing S.A., Kerry Group plc, BENEO GmbH, Roquette Freres S.A., Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Sensus America, Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A., Dairy Crest Group plc, Prenexus Health, Gova BVBA, Jackson GI Medical, The Tereos Group, The New Francisco Biotechnology Corporation, S.A.S Olygose andClasado Biosciences Limited.

The market has been segmented as below:

Global Prebiotic ingredients market – By Ingredient

Fructo-oligosaccharide

Galacto-oligosaccharide

Mannan-oligosaccharide

Inulin

Others

Global Prebiotic ingredients market – Application

Food & Beverages

Dairy Products

Cereals & Bakery

Meat Products

Others

Dietary Ingredients

Nutritional Supplements

Specialty Nutrients

Infant Formulae

Animal Feed

Pet Food

Global Prebiotic ingredients market – By Source

Vegetables

Cereals

Root

Acacia Tree

Others

Global Prebiotic ingredients market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Each market player encompassed in the Prebiotic Ingredients market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Prebiotic Ingredients market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Prebiotic Ingredients Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Prebiotic Ingredients market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Prebiotic Ingredients market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

