Waterstop Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2026| Sika, Trelleborg, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Jp Specialties, Henry Company

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Waterstop Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Waterstop Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Waterstop Market Research Report: Sika, Trelleborg, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Jp Specialties, Henry Company, Parchem Construction Supplies, YuMu ShiYe, Minerals Technologies Inc, Bitumat Company, Hengshui jiantong, Hengshui Jingtong Rubber, Kryton, Bometals, a.b.e. Construction Chemicals, WR Meadows, Western Leader Ltd, SpEC, Visqueen Building Products, Rokyplast Sal

Global Waterstop Market Segmentation by Product: PVC Waterstop, Rubber Waterstop, Metal Waterstop, Others

Global Waterstop Market Segmentation by Application: Public Utilities, Industrial Construction, Residential & Commercial Construction

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Waterstop market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Waterstop market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Waterstop market?

How will the global Waterstop market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Waterstop market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waterstop Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Waterstop Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Waterstop Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PVC Waterstop

1.4.3 Rubber Waterstop

1.4.4 Metal Waterstop

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Waterstop Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Public Utilities

1.5.3 Industrial Construction

1.5.4 Residential & Commercial Construction

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Waterstop Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Waterstop Industry

1.6.1.1 Waterstop Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Waterstop Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Waterstop Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Waterstop Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Waterstop Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Waterstop Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Waterstop Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Waterstop Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Waterstop Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Waterstop Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Waterstop Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Waterstop Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Waterstop Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Waterstop Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Waterstop Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Waterstop Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Waterstop Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterstop Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Waterstop Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Waterstop Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Waterstop Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Waterstop Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Waterstop Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Waterstop Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Waterstop Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Waterstop Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Waterstop Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Waterstop Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Waterstop Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Waterstop Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Waterstop Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Waterstop Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Waterstop Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Waterstop Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Waterstop Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Waterstop Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Waterstop Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Waterstop Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Waterstop Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Waterstop Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Waterstop Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Waterstop by Country

6.1.1 North America Waterstop Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Waterstop Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Waterstop Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Waterstop Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Waterstop by Country

7.1.1 Europe Waterstop Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Waterstop Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Waterstop Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Waterstop Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Waterstop by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Waterstop Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Waterstop Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Waterstop Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Waterstop Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Waterstop by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Waterstop Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Waterstop Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Waterstop Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Waterstop Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Waterstop by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waterstop Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waterstop Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Waterstop Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Waterstop Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Sika

11.1.1 Sika Corporation Information

11.1.2 Sika Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Sika Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Sika Waterstop Products Offered

11.1.5 Sika Recent Development

11.2 Trelleborg

11.2.1 Trelleborg Corporation Information

11.2.2 Trelleborg Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Trelleborg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Trelleborg Waterstop Products Offered

11.2.5 Trelleborg Recent Development

11.3 GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

11.3.1 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Corporation Information

11.3.2 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Waterstop Products Offered

11.3.5 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Recent Development

11.4 Jp Specialties

11.4.1 Jp Specialties Corporation Information

11.4.2 Jp Specialties Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Jp Specialties Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Jp Specialties Waterstop Products Offered

11.4.5 Jp Specialties Recent Development

11.5 Henry Company

11.5.1 Henry Company Corporation Information

11.5.2 Henry Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Henry Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Henry Company Waterstop Products Offered

11.5.5 Henry Company Recent Development

11.6 Parchem Construction Supplies

11.6.1 Parchem Construction Supplies Corporation Information

11.6.2 Parchem Construction Supplies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Parchem Construction Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Parchem Construction Supplies Waterstop Products Offered

11.6.5 Parchem Construction Supplies Recent Development

11.7 YuMu ShiYe

11.7.1 YuMu ShiYe Corporation Information

11.7.2 YuMu ShiYe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 YuMu ShiYe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 YuMu ShiYe Waterstop Products Offered

11.7.5 YuMu ShiYe Recent Development

11.8 Minerals Technologies Inc

11.8.1 Minerals Technologies Inc Corporation Information

11.8.2 Minerals Technologies Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Minerals Technologies Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Minerals Technologies Inc Waterstop Products Offered

11.8.5 Minerals Technologies Inc Recent Development

11.9 Bitumat Company

11.9.1 Bitumat Company Corporation Information

11.9.2 Bitumat Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Bitumat Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Bitumat Company Waterstop Products Offered

11.9.5 Bitumat Company Recent Development

11.10 Hengshui jiantong

11.10.1 Hengshui jiantong Corporation Information

11.10.2 Hengshui jiantong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Hengshui jiantong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Hengshui jiantong Waterstop Products Offered

11.10.5 Hengshui jiantong Recent Development

11.12 Kryton

11.12.1 Kryton Corporation Information

11.12.2 Kryton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Kryton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Kryton Products Offered

11.12.5 Kryton Recent Development

11.13 Bometals

11.13.1 Bometals Corporation Information

11.13.2 Bometals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Bometals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Bometals Products Offered

11.13.5 Bometals Recent Development

11.14 a.b.e. Construction Chemicals

11.14.1 a.b.e. Construction Chemicals Corporation Information

11.14.2 a.b.e. Construction Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 a.b.e. Construction Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 a.b.e. Construction Chemicals Products Offered

11.14.5 a.b.e. Construction Chemicals Recent Development

11.15 WR Meadows

11.15.1 WR Meadows Corporation Information

11.15.2 WR Meadows Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 WR Meadows Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 WR Meadows Products Offered

11.15.5 WR Meadows Recent Development

11.16 Western Leader Ltd

11.16.1 Western Leader Ltd Corporation Information

11.16.2 Western Leader Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Western Leader Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Western Leader Ltd Products Offered

11.16.5 Western Leader Ltd Recent Development

11.17 SpEC

11.17.1 SpEC Corporation Information

11.17.2 SpEC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 SpEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 SpEC Products Offered

11.17.5 SpEC Recent Development

11.18 Visqueen Building Products

11.18.1 Visqueen Building Products Corporation Information

11.18.2 Visqueen Building Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Visqueen Building Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Visqueen Building Products Products Offered

11.18.5 Visqueen Building Products Recent Development

11.19 Rokyplast Sal

11.19.1 Rokyplast Sal Corporation Information

11.19.2 Rokyplast Sal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Rokyplast Sal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Rokyplast Sal Products Offered

11.19.5 Rokyplast Sal Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Waterstop Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Waterstop Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Waterstop Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Waterstop Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Waterstop Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Waterstop Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Waterstop Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Waterstop Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Waterstop Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Waterstop Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Waterstop Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Waterstop Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Waterstop Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Waterstop Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Waterstop Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Waterstop Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Waterstop Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Waterstop Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Waterstop Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Waterstop Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Waterstop Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Waterstop Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Waterstop Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Waterstop Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Waterstop Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

