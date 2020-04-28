8K TV Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2027

8K TV is a newly introduced TV, which is an advanced version of 4K TV. These TVs offer higher resolution in comparison to 4K. 8K TVs moves up to 7,680 x 4,320 pixels, while 4K TVs are 3,840-1,260 pixels. That means the number of horizontal as well as vertical pixels in 8K TVs is double of that in 4K TVs. Samsung and Sony are two of the prominent players in the 8K TV industry; however, some other players have announced their plans to launch 8K TVs soon.

The “Global 8K TV Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the 8K TV industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 8K TV market with detailed market segmentation by screen size, end-user, and geography. The global 8K TV market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 8K TV market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting the 8K TV market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all four regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the 8K TV market in these regions.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Industrial Furnaces market globally.

