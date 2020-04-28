Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS), also called as Bechterew’s disease is a form of arthritis that primarily affects the spine, although other joints may also be involved. It causes inflammation of the spinal joints (vertebrae) that can lead to severe, chronic pain and discomfort. It is a type of axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) that refers to a particular form of spondyloarthritis in which the predominant symptom is inflammatory back pain.

Ankylosing spondylitis has no known specific cause, though genetic factors seem to be involved. In particular, people who have HLA-B27 gene are at increased risk of developing ankylosing spondylitis. On the basis of severity, AS is classified as mild or early AS (stable AS) and severe or advanced AS (active). Early AS usually starts with dull pain in the lower back and the back stiffness, whereas severe AS is associated with continuous inflammation that leads to scarring and permanent damage.

DelveInsight’s ‘Ankylosing spondylitis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Ankylosing spondylitis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Ankylosing spondylitis epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Ankylosing spondylitis by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Ankylosing spondylitis in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Ankylosing spondylitis epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

Among the European countries, Germany had the highest prevalent population of Ankylosing Spondylitis with ~374,705 cases, followed by Italy with around 192,013 cases in 2017. Spain had the lowest prevalent pool of Ankylosing Spondylitis in 2017.

Japan had the lowest prevalent population of Ankylosing Spondylitis in 2017 with 7,540 cases in 2017.

As per DelveInsight analysis, AS is found to be more prevalent in men as compared to women, with around 358,880 male and 146,585 female cases in 2017 in the United States Further in case of severity, majority of cases belong to stable AS (mild), as compared to active AS (moderate to severe)

Ankylosing spondylitis is considered to be more prevalent in men as compared to women.

DelveInsight estimates suggest that there were 1,389,116 prevalent cases of Ankylosing Spondylitis in 2017 in 7MM. These prevalent cases are further expected to increase for the study period 2017–2030.

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/ankylosing-spondylitis-bekhterevs-disease-epidemiology-forecast

Ankylosing spondylitis Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Ankylosing spondylitis epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Ankylosing spondylitis epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Ankylosing spondylitis epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.



Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Ankylosing spondylitis in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Ankylosing spondylitis.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The Ankylosing spondylitis report provides a detailed overview explaining Ankylosing spondylitis causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns .

The Ankylosing spondylitis Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Ankylosing spondylitis in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Ankylosing spondylitis epidemiology.

Key Questions Covered In The Ankylosing spondylitis Report Include:

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Ankylosing spondylitis?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Ankylosing spondylitis epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of A nkylosing spondylitis across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Ankylosing spondylitis?

What are the currently available treatments of Ankylosing spondylitis?

Key Benefit of Ankylosing spondylitis Epidemiology Report

The Ankylosing spondylitis Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Ankylosing spondylitis market

Quantify patient populations in the global Ankylosing spondylitis market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Ankylosing spondylitis therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Ankylosing spondylitis population by its epidemiology

The Ankylosing spondylitis Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/ankylosing-spondylitis-bekhterevs-disease-epidemiology-forecast

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Ankylosing spondylitis Ankylosing spondylitis Disease Background and Overview Ankylosing spondylitis Patient Journey Ankylosing spondylitis Epidemiology and Patient Population Ankylosing spondylitis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Ankylosing spondylitis Ankylosing spondylitis Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Related Reports

Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2030

DelveInsight’ s Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030 report provides the detailed overview of the disease and in depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Pipeline Insights, 2020

Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev’s Disease) market.