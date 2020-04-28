Anti-snoring Device Market Estimated to Witness a CAGR of 9.8% By 2024 – Sleeping Well LLC, Apnea Sciences Corporation, Tomed GmbH, Sleep Well

Snoring is a harsh noise formed due to the trembling of the muscular palate and pillars of the oropharyngeal inlet during sleep. A person is described as a habitual snorer if there is an occurrence of loud snoring at least three times in a week. This is majorly connected with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). These habitual snorers experience excessive sleepiness in the daytime and can develop systemic hypertension in those aged below 50 years. Recently, studies have suggested that snoring can have risks of carotid atherosclerosis also. There have been many international epidemiological studies to establish the prevalence of habitual snoring.

When snoring is left untreated, it has multiple adverse consequences such as sleep apnea, stroke, systemic hypertension, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, and others. Anti-snoring devices and surgery are the two types of treatment options available currently. These two methods help in the prevention of snoring and improve the quality of sleep. Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty surgery, radiofrequency ablation surgery, adenoidectomy surgery, maxillo-mandibular surgeries, and tonsillectomy are the alternatives for anti-snoring devices in the market.

The Significant factors driving the progress of the market are increasing awareness about ill effects of snoring, mounting geriatric and obese population, increase in the number of smokers and alcoholics, and a huge volume of snoring population. However, the meager effectiveness of present anti-snoring devices accessible in the marketplace and the availability of alternative treatments for snoring are some of the factors hampering the market growth.

The Hospitals & clinics is the largest application segment in 2017. The sleep clinics that recommend anti-snoring oral appliances to their patients have shown a positive success rate as high as 94%. However, this success rate may vary between individuals. Yet, there has been an increase in the demand for the home healthcare during the forecast period. This increase in home care has given rise to many technological advanced and portable products.

The Report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of anti-snoring devices in various therapeutic verticals and regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

