Balancing Valves Market Size 2020, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2026| IMI Hydronic, Honeywell, Danfoss, Oventrop, Frese A/S, Caleffi, VIR Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Balancing Valves market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Balancing Valves market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Balancing Valves market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Balancing Valves market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Balancing Valves market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Our PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analyses give a thorough presentation of the global Balancing Valves market from different perspectives and angles. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Balancing Valves market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Balancing Valves market. All findings and data on the global Balancing Valves market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Balancing Valves market available in different regions and countries.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Balancing Valves Market Research Report: IMI Hydronic, Honeywell, Danfoss, Oventrop, Frese A/S, Caleffi, VIR Group, Crane Fluid Systems, IVAR Group, Armstrong, Grinnell, Nibco, Zhengfeng Valve, Shanghai QIGAO, Shanghai Outelai, Shanghai NEEINN, Hebei Balance-Valve

Global Balancing Valves Market Type Segments: Manual Balancing Valves, Automatic Balancing Valves

Global Balancing Valves Market Application Segments: HAVC, Heating System, Other

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Balancing Valves market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Balancing Valves market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Balancing Valves market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Balancing Valves market.

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Balancing Valves Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Balancing Valves Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Balancing Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Manual Balancing Valves

1.4.3 Automatic Balancing Valves

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Balancing Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 HAVC

1.5.3 Heating System

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Balancing Valves Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Balancing Valves Industry

1.6.1.1 Balancing Valves Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Balancing Valves Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Balancing Valves Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Balancing Valves Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Balancing Valves Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Balancing Valves Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Balancing Valves Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Balancing Valves Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Balancing Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Balancing Valves Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Balancing Valves Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Balancing Valves Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Balancing Valves Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Balancing Valves Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Balancing Valves Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Balancing Valves Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Balancing Valves Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Balancing Valves Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Balancing Valves Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Balancing Valves Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Balancing Valves Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Balancing Valves Production by Regions

4.1 Global Balancing Valves Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Balancing Valves Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Balancing Valves Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Balancing Valves Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Balancing Valves Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Balancing Valves Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Balancing Valves Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Balancing Valves Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Balancing Valves Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Balancing Valves Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Balancing Valves Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Balancing Valves Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Balancing Valves Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Balancing Valves Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Balancing Valves Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Balancing Valves Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Balancing Valves Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Balancing Valves Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Balancing Valves Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Balancing Valves Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Balancing Valves Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Balancing Valves Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Balancing Valves Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Balancing Valves Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Balancing Valves Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Balancing Valves Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Balancing Valves Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Balancing Valves Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Balancing Valves Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Balancing Valves Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Balancing Valves Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Balancing Valves Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Balancing Valves Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Balancing Valves Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Balancing Valves Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Balancing Valves Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Balancing Valves Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 IMI Hydronic

8.1.1 IMI Hydronic Corporation Information

8.1.2 IMI Hydronic Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 IMI Hydronic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 IMI Hydronic Product Description

8.1.5 IMI Hydronic Recent Development

8.2 Honeywell

8.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

8.2.2 Honeywell Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Honeywell Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Honeywell Product Description

8.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development

8.3 Danfoss

8.3.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

8.3.2 Danfoss Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Danfoss Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Danfoss Product Description

8.3.5 Danfoss Recent Development

8.4 Oventrop

8.4.1 Oventrop Corporation Information

8.4.2 Oventrop Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Oventrop Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Oventrop Product Description

8.4.5 Oventrop Recent Development

8.5 Frese A/S

8.5.1 Frese A/S Corporation Information

8.5.2 Frese A/S Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Frese A/S Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Frese A/S Product Description

8.5.5 Frese A/S Recent Development

8.6 Caleffi

8.6.1 Caleffi Corporation Information

8.6.2 Caleffi Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Caleffi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Caleffi Product Description

8.6.5 Caleffi Recent Development

8.7 VIR Group

8.7.1 VIR Group Corporation Information

8.7.2 VIR Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 VIR Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 VIR Group Product Description

8.7.5 VIR Group Recent Development

8.8 Crane Fluid Systems

8.8.1 Crane Fluid Systems Corporation Information

8.8.2 Crane Fluid Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Crane Fluid Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Crane Fluid Systems Product Description

8.8.5 Crane Fluid Systems Recent Development

8.9 IVAR Group

8.9.1 IVAR Group Corporation Information

8.9.2 IVAR Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 IVAR Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 IVAR Group Product Description

8.9.5 IVAR Group Recent Development

8.10 Armstrong

8.10.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

8.10.2 Armstrong Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Armstrong Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Armstrong Product Description

8.10.5 Armstrong Recent Development

8.11 Grinnell

8.11.1 Grinnell Corporation Information

8.11.2 Grinnell Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Grinnell Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Grinnell Product Description

8.11.5 Grinnell Recent Development

8.12 Nibco

8.12.1 Nibco Corporation Information

8.12.2 Nibco Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Nibco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Nibco Product Description

8.12.5 Nibco Recent Development

8.13 Zhengfeng Valve

8.13.1 Zhengfeng Valve Corporation Information

8.13.2 Zhengfeng Valve Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Zhengfeng Valve Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Zhengfeng Valve Product Description

8.13.5 Zhengfeng Valve Recent Development

8.14 Shanghai QIGAO

8.14.1 Shanghai QIGAO Corporation Information

8.14.2 Shanghai QIGAO Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Shanghai QIGAO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Shanghai QIGAO Product Description

8.14.5 Shanghai QIGAO Recent Development

8.15 Shanghai Outelai

8.15.1 Shanghai Outelai Corporation Information

8.15.2 Shanghai Outelai Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Shanghai Outelai Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Shanghai Outelai Product Description

8.15.5 Shanghai Outelai Recent Development

8.16 Shanghai NEEINN

8.16.1 Shanghai NEEINN Corporation Information

8.16.2 Shanghai NEEINN Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Shanghai NEEINN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Shanghai NEEINN Product Description

8.16.5 Shanghai NEEINN Recent Development

8.17 Hebei Balance-Valve

8.17.1 Hebei Balance-Valve Corporation Information

8.17.2 Hebei Balance-Valve Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Hebei Balance-Valve Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Hebei Balance-Valve Product Description

8.17.5 Hebei Balance-Valve Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Balancing Valves Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Balancing Valves Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Balancing Valves Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

10 Balancing Valves Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Balancing Valves Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Balancing Valves Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Balancing Valves Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Balancing Valves Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Balancing Valves Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Balancing Valves Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Balancing Valves Sales Channels

11.2.2 Balancing Valves Distributors

11.3 Balancing Valves Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Balancing Valves Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

