Cell-free DNA Testing Market Estimated to Witness a CAGR of 26.5% By 2023 – Natera, Beijing Genomics Institute, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Illumina

Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) are non-encapsulated fragments of DNA molecule present in blood and urine that has huge screening and diagnostic applications. CfDNA is used for fetal DNA screening tests to detect chromosomal abnormalities, as a biomarker for specific mutations detection in cancer patients, as a biomarker to detect post transplantation rejection, and other applications. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, around 6,000 babies are born with Down syndrome every year that is nearly 1 in every 700 babies and the disease incidence is increased by about 30% between 1979 and 2003. Further, according to the study by World Health Organization, approximately 14 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and is expected to grow by about 70% over the next 2 decades.

The cfDNA testing market is booming due to advanced maternal age, increasing number of chronic diseases, change in lifestyle that leads to lifestyle diseases like cancer, and unhealthy food habits. The rising disease incidence along with the increasing medical spending and healthcare expenditure provide opportunities for molecular diagnostics company to come up with more number of innovative tests in the market. However, there is a huge market space for molecular diagnostic companies to come up with novel tests directing on transplantation rejection cases like liver, lung, etc, in the near future.

The Global cfDNA testing market by test type is segmented into cell-free fetal DNA tests (also called NIPT), circulating tumor DNA tests, and donor-derived cell-free DNA tests. Cell-free fetal DNA tests is the largest segment, as women are more career-oriented, and the trend is seen in western countries to start family at a late age. These lead to an increase in the average maternal age. Donor-derived cfDNA tests are the fastest growing segment. The rising number of organ donors, increasing transplantation procedures, increasing healthcare awareness have made them the fastest growing segment of the market. The market is also witnessing various acquisitions, agreements, and new product launches and collaborations among the top players, which is defining the future of the global cfDNA testing market.

The Report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of cfDNA tests in various applications and regions. With that, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, government initiatives toward the test adoption in the upcoming years along with the details of commercial tests available in the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

