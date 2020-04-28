Chilled and Deli Food Market Set to Register 2.8% CAGR During 2020-2025 | Samworth Brothers Ltd., 2 Sisters Food Group, JBS S.A., Tyson Foods Inc., Astral Foods Ltd., Hormel Foods Corporation

Global Chilled and Deli Food Market 2020 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

Chilled and deli food are ready to eat products, which can be easily consumed and stored at a low temperature. The global chilled and deli food market is expected to witness notable growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for convenience food items. Chilled and deli food has become an important part of the consumers life due to the increasing use of the chilled and deli food items in daily life. In addition, changing lifestyle demographics is another driving factor boosting the growth of this market.

Chilled and deli food products are mainly consumed by people who are working and have don’t have time to cook. In addition, expansion of hypermarkets and supermarkets, increasing disposable income, upswing in living standards and increasing number of working women are major factors that are contributing to the growth of this market. However, increasing government regulations on food supply chain and labeling as well as rising use of synthetic preservatives are factors restraining the growth of this market.

The global Chilled and Deli Food market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 184500 million by 2025, from USD 165060 million in 2019.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Samworth Brothers Ltd., 2 Sisters Food Group, JBS S.A., Tyson Foods Inc., Astral Foods Ltd., Hormel Foods Corporation, Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc., BRF S.A., Kraft Foods Group Inc., Waitrose Ltd., Kellogg Co., Del Monte Foods, Inc., Addo Foods Ltd., Brasil Foods S.A., ConAgra Brand, Inc., Danone SA, Cargill, Inc., Dole Food Company, Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Kraft Heinz Co.

By Type, Chilled and Deli Food market has been segmented into

Meats

Pies & Savory Appetizers

Prepacked Sandwiches

Prepared Salads

Others

By Application, Chilled and Deli Food has been segmented into:

On-line

Offline

Table of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Samworth Brothers Ltd.

2.1.1 Samworth Brothers Ltd. Details

2.1.2 Samworth Brothers Ltd. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Samworth Brothers Ltd. SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Samworth Brothers Ltd. Product and Services

2.1.5 Samworth Brothers Ltd. Chilled and Deli Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 2 Sisters Food Group

2.2.1 2 Sisters Food Group Details

2.2.2 2 Sisters Food Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 2 Sisters Food Group SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 2 Sisters Food Group Product and Services

2.2.5 2 Sisters Food Group Chilled and Deli Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 JBS S.A.

2.3.1 JBS S.A. Details

2.3.2 JBS S.A. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 JBS S.A. SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 JBS S.A. Product and Services

2.3.5 JBS S.A. Chilled and Deli Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Tyson Foods Inc.

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America by Country

6 Europe by Country

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

8 South America by Country

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

10 Market Segment by Type

11 Global Chilled and Deli Food Market Segment by Application

12 Market Forecast

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

