Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market 2016-2022 / Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand Forecast
The report on Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market offers a detailed analysis of the MARKET size, growth, segments, key players, growth drivers as well as the challenges faced by the industry during 2016-2022. It covers various significant aspects including the growth opportunities and threats prevalent in the market. The various strategies to be adopted by investors and other clients in order to ensure successful business growth are also mentioned in the report.
The Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period of forecast.
The main usage of the contraceptives drugs and devices is to control birth and pregnancies that are not intended. Various types of contraceptives drugs and devices include: methods like sterilisation, contraceptive pills, intra-uterine devices, vaginal rings, injectable, implants, combined oral contraceptives and patches.
Market Dynamics
The growth driver of this market is mostly due to the factors related to unwanted pregnancies and pregnancy complications. A number of women also account menstrual related pain and suffering as reasons for the use of contraceptives drugs and devices. Awareness related to safe sexual intimacy and control of population are also drivers of growth of this market.
There are various sceptical thoughts related to the use of such drugs and devices. Many fear of the side effects and issues like infertility. Religion and cultural barriers are also restraints in this market. In some countries, there is limited availability of contraceptives which leads to less accessibility in different markets.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented broadly into two categories i.e. drugs and devices. Further segregation can be done on the basis of their application. Contraceptive drugs have three different forms of application, they are pills, patches and injectable. The contraceptive devices are divided into male and female devices. Segmentation can also be done on the basis of mode of delivery, type of device, gender specific and geography based.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
The segments based on regions or geography are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of world. North America dominates this market with the highest demand. Europe comes second after North America in terms of global market share. The developing nations have shown a rise in demand of such drugs and devices making them potential markets for the future.
Key Players
List of the major players in this market include Bayer Healthcare, Pfizer, Reckitt Benckiser, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson and others.
Regional analysis for Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market includes
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
