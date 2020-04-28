Contraceptives Market Estimated to Witness a CAGR of 4.3% By 2023 – Allergan, Bayer, Merck, Teva Pharmaceutical, Church & Dwight

Birth control has a broad positive impact and has expanded opportunities for women in terms of economic advancements, educational attainment, and improved health outcomes. A contraceptive helps individuals and couples to gain basic right and is a right to decide when and how many children to have. The rising adoption of traditional and modern methods of contraception has resulted in the improvement not only in health-related outcomes but in several economic and social issues. For instance, it has reduced the infant mortality and maternal mortality rates. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the introduction toward access to modern contraceptives is among one of the 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century.

The Market is dominated by Allergan Plc, Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Teva Pharmaceutical, and Church & Dwight, which has more than 65% to 75% market share in the Global Contraceptives Market. Factors, such as an increase in the incidence of unwanted pregnancies, rise in the adoption of oral pills and its advantages over other contraceptives, the unmet need for contraception in developing countries, growing awareness and initiatives taken by governments to prevent unwanted pregnancies, are expected to boost the market growth.

The Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The Americas is set to be the leading region for the contraceptives market growth followed by Europe. Asia Pacific and RoW are set to be the emerging regions. The emerging markets have a high potential to grow owing to the highest proportion of young women who need to use modern contraceptives methods. Further, the government is focusing toward improvising healthcare infrastructure and creating awareness among people for early prevention of unintended pregnancies. However, the healthcare expenditure in most of the developing countries have saved millions of dollars by adopting contraceptives, especially oral pills.

