Coronavirus’ business impact: Global Region Likely to Dominate the Catcher Chest Protectors Market Over the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

“

In 2018, the market size of Catcher Chest Protectors Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Catcher Chest Protectors market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Catcher Chest Protectors market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Catcher Chest Protectors market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/13486

This study presents the Catcher Chest Protectors Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Catcher Chest Protectors history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Catcher Chest Protectors market, the following companies are covered:

key players to protect themselves from the impact of a ball. Apart from shielding a player from the physical injuries related to ball impact, the catcher chest protectors are aimed at protecting sportspersons from a rare and sudden heart condition known as commotio cordis. Commotio cordis, also sometimes designated as a cardiac concussion is a type of ventricular fibrillation, and is the second leading cause of cardiovascular death for children and adolescents who play sports. Commotio Cordis is seen mostly in athletes between the ages of 8 and 18 who are partaking in sports with projectiles such as baseballs, lacrosse balls or hockey pucks. The risks decrease as athlete’s age and their rib cage and surrounding muscles get stronger and tougher. According to the U.S. Commotio Cordis Registry, since 1995, approximately 188 athletes have died from blunt force injury to the heart (commotio cordis). Thus, catcher chest protectors are a vital and crucial accessory to protect young players from sudden death due to a cardiac concussion. The protection offered by the gear gains more importance due to the fact that the survival of a player who has been impacted with the ball during a match, and who has suffered cardiac concussion, depends on the quick use of automatic external defibrillators, which are not kept near playing field by every athletic league or school. Several studies and reports suggest that presently available catcher chest protectors are not very efficient in protecting young players from the risk of cardiac concussion. For instance, one 2013 study that reviewed 216 U.S. cases of commotio cordis found that, of the 115 incidents related to competitive sports, 37% occurred while the victim wore a chest protector. Thus, due to the large unmet medical need in the market, there is a lucrative opportunity for new entrants to enter the market with innovative, and efficacious catcher chest protectors.

A recent spur of developments in this arena depicts the fact that the market is set to grow positive strides during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. Sports endorsements and presence of a high unmet need are set to drive the market during the period above. In January 2016, the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment proposed the world's first performance standard for chest protectors that aim to reduce the risk of commotio cordis. Moreover, in September 2016, Unequal Technologies introduced the world’s only athletic catcher chest protector known as the HART chest protector that has been shown in laboratory tests to be effective in reducing the risk of commotio cordis. Furthermore, a medical study published in The Clinical Journal of Sports Medicine revealed that these HART protectors are up to 95% effective in preventing the onset of a cardiac concussion.

Based on geography, the catcher chest protectors market has been segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to greater awareness regarding the precautions to be undertaken during sports, and greater initiatives were taken by companies and the government in the U.S.to promote the development of safe catcher chest protectors. In the mid-1990s, the National Commotio Cordis Registry was established in the United States as a means of collecting data systematically on cases of commotio cordis. Approximately 10 to 20 cases of cardiac concussion occur in the U.S. every year, predominantly in boys 14 and younger who are struck in the left chest by a ball or puck while playing baseball, hockey or lacrosse. The Minnesota Registry has identified 229 domestic cases between 1980 and 2015, including 162 deaths.

The major players operating in the catcher chest protectors market include Unequal Technologies Company, All-Star Sporting Goods, EvoShield LLC., Rawlings Sporting Goods, Wilson Sporting Goods, Easton Sports, and Mizuno Corporation.

Request Report Methodology @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/13486

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Catcher Chest Protectors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Catcher Chest Protectors , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Catcher Chest Protectors in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Catcher Chest Protectors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Catcher Chest Protectors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

For any queries get in touch with Industry Expert @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/ask-an-expert/13486

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Catcher Chest Protectors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Catcher Chest Protectors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

“