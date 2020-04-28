Coronavirus Business Impact Respiratory Diagnostic and Monitoring Device Market : Industry Trends and Developments | P&S Intelligence

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing geriatric population, prevalence of respiratory disease and smoking, pollution level, healthcare expenditure, and rapid urbanization. Respiratory diagnostic and monitoring devices provide monitoring and diagnostic evaluation of cardiopulmonary system disorders and diseases. These devices are used extensively in intensive care units, general and surgical wards, and homes.

The increasing pollution level and rapid urbanization are leading to the growth of the respiratory diagnostic and monitoring device market. The lifestyle associated with urbanization is threatening the health of individuals. Furthermore, air pollution is having a considerable effect on the respiratory health and also leading to climate change. The fine particles emitted by motor vehicles, industries, and houses are responsible for a range of cardiovascular conditions, respiratory diseases, and cancers. In addition to this, the urban lifestyle results in an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and consumption of unhealthy food.

Hence, emerging economies are a potential area for the growth of the worldwide healthcare industry. Moreover, the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, rapid urbanization, and increasing pollution level are driving the growth of the market for respiratory diagnostic and monitoring devices.

