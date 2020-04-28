Coronavirus threat to global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Forecast and Growth 2028

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

companies profiled in the report include as Stryker Corporation, Baxter International, Inc. Medtronic plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medline Industries, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, ResMed, Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inc. (Medical Depot Inc.) and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

The global durable medical equipment (DME) market is segmented as follows:

Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by Equipment Type

Personal Mobility Devices Wheelchairs Crutches & Canes Walkers Others

Bathroom Safety Devices Commodes Toilet Rails/Frames Others

Medical Furniture Medical Beds Mattress Stretchers Lift Chairs Others

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices Blood Glucose Monitors Oxygen Equipment Vital Sign Monitors Infusion Pump Others



Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by End User

Hospitals

Long-term Care Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa South Africa GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



