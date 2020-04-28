Coronavirus threat to global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Forecast and Growth 2028
The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.
The report on the global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market are analyzed in the report.
The study reveals that the global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.
Key Takeaways of the Report:
- Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players
- Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market
- Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market
- Recent advancements in the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market landscape
- In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market
Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Segmentation
By Region
The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market in various geographies such as:
By Product Type
The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:
companies profiled in the report include as Stryker Corporation, Baxter International, Inc. Medtronic plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medline Industries, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, ResMed, Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inc. (Medical Depot Inc.) and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
The global durable medical equipment (DME) market is segmented as follows:
Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by Equipment Type
- Personal Mobility Devices
- Wheelchairs
- Crutches & Canes
- Walkers
- Others
- Bathroom Safety Devices
- Commodes
- Toilet Rails/Frames
- Others
- Medical Furniture
- Medical Beds
- Mattress
- Stretchers
- Lift Chairs
- Others
- Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices
- Blood Glucose Monitors
- Oxygen Equipment
- Vital Sign Monitors
- Infusion Pump
- Others
Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by End User
- Hospitals
- Long-term Care Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Home Care Settings
- Others
Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report addresses the following doubts related to the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market:
- Which company in the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market is leading in terms of innovation?
- The demand from which end-user is expected to drive the growth of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market?
- What are the growth opportunities for market players in the developing regions?
- What are the various distribution channels adopted by market players in the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market?
- How are emerging market players establishing their presence in the current market landscape?
