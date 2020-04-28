COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Radar Market: Explore the Future Opportunity with Growing Trends

The production and sales of vehicles is another major driving factor of the automotive radar market. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the vehicle production witnessed an increase of 4.5% in 2016 from the previous year and reached a volume of about 95 million units. This rise in vehicle production is attributed to the advancements in manufacturing techniques and growing consumer needs. Furthermore, the rising population and surging disposable income of people have boosted vehicle sales. These factors are contributing to the rising demand for automotive radar systems.

The global automotive radar market generated $2.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to attain $9.5 billion in 2023, witnessing a 21.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2017–2023). The market is growing significantly due to the rising production and sales of vehicles and increasing focus on vehicle safety systems. Automotive radars are headway sensors that are utilized for locating vehicles and objects in the vicinity of the system. The system comprises a transmitter and a receiver, where the transmitter transmits radio waves which hit an object and return back to the receiver.

When application is taken into consideration, the automotive radar market is categorized into autonomous emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control (ACC), forward collision warning system (FCW), blind spot detection (BSD), intelligent park assist (IPA), and others (which include vehicular communication systems, turning assistant, automatic lane centering, and surround view system). Out of these, the ACC category held the largest share of the market in 2016 and is further projected to dominate the market during the forecast period as the developments in the ACC application have allowed its incorporation in mid-priced and luxury cars.

Among all the regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest of the World, Europe accounted for the largest share of theautomotive radar market in 2016. The fastest growth is predicted to be witnessed by the APAC region during the forecast period as the rising disposable income of people in developing countries, including China and India, has resulted in increased demand for premium vehicles. In addition to this, the growing vehicle production and increasing investments in the field of automotive safety technology are leading to the growth of the market in APAC.

A primary driving factor of the automotive radar market is the rising focus on vehicle safety systems. As per the World Health Organization, around 1.24 million individuals die due to road crashes each year and about 20 to 50 million people suffer injuries. Because of the increasing cases of road crashes, the focus on prevention of accidents through the implementation of active safety measures has risen. Active safety features in a vehicle refer to the systems or hardware which help avoid accidents and collisions.