COVID-19 Impact on Fatty Acid Esters Market Globally

Owing to the high demand for oleate-based fatty acid esters during the historical period (2014–2019), due to their application in personal care products and as lubricant additives, the global fatty acid esters market generated $2,240.9 million in 2019. During the forecast period (2020–2030), the market is expected witness a CAGR of 4.6% and, by 2030, reach a valuation of $3,688.9 million.

The palmitates category, based on product type,is expected to witness the fastest fatty acid esters market growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in the adoption of palmitates in the pharmaceutical industry. Such esters are widely used as a source of vitamin A in fat-free milk, to add the vitamin content lost during the removal of milk fat. In addition to this, palmitates are also used as anti-oxidants, which is expected to increase their demand in the coming years.

The fatty acid ester market has, in recent times, observed a massive shift toward tall-oil fatty acid (TOFA)esters, from tallow-based fatty acid esters (derived from animal fats), especially in countries such as Germany, the U.S.,France, and the U.K. This is primarily due to their low cost and higher availability than the fatty acid esters obtained from animal fats. Furthermore, TOFA esters provide numerous benefits, such as performance at low temperatures and low rosin.

Geographically, APAC accounted for the largest share in 2019 in the fatty acid esters market. Moreover, the regional market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for fatty acid esters from the growing lubricant, personal care, and agriculture sectors of developing economies, including China, India, and Indonesia. In addition, the region is home to some of the largest fatty acid manufacturers, such as KLK OLEO, Kao Corporation, DKS Co. Ltd., Wilmar International Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Emery Oleochemicals Group.

Competitive Landscape of Fatty Acid Esters Market

The global fatty acid esters market is partially consolidated in nature, with the top five players accounting for a market share of nearly 50%. Some of the leading players operating in the market are Wilmar International Ltd., Esterchem Ltd., Emery Oleochemicals Group, KLK OLEO, NYCO, Temix Oleo Srl, Kao Corporation, and Oleon NV.

Recent Strategic Developments of Major Fatty Acid Esters Market Players

Major players in the fatty acid esters market have taken several strategic measures, such as mergers & acquisitions and geographical expansion, in order to gain a competitive edge in the industry. For instance, in February 2018, KLK Oleo announced the acquisition of Elementis Specialties Netherlands B.V., located in Delden (Netherlands), which is a manufacturer of fatty acid polyglycol esters and several other chemical products. With this acquisition, KLK Oleo aims to accelerate its growth in downstream chemical specialties business in Europe.