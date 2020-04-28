COVID-19: Potential impact on Adhesives and Sealants Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2027
The global Adhesives and Sealants market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Adhesives and Sealants market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Adhesives and Sealants market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Adhesives and Sealants market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Adhesives and Sealants market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by resin, technology, and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global adhesives & sealants market by segmenting it in terms of by base resin, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for adhesives & sealants in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual by resin, technology, and application all regions.
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global adhesives & sealants market. Major companies operating in the adhesives & sealants market include Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Sika AG., Bostik SA, RPM International Inc., KCC Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, The 3M Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., DowDuPont Inc., Ashland, and Akzo Nobel N.V.
The report provides an estimated market size of the global adhesives & sealants market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global adhesives & sealants market has been provided in terms of volume and value. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each resin, technology, and application segments have been provided for global and regional markets.
Global Adhesives Market, by Resin
- Acrylics
- Epoxy
- Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)
- Polyurethane (PU)
- Styrenic Block
- Ethyl Vinly Acetate (EVA)
- Others (including Silicone, Polyester, and Fluoropolymer)
Global Adhesives Market, by Technology
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
- Hot Melt
- Reactive and Others (including Powder-based and Oil-based)
Global Adhesives Market, by Application
- Paper & Packaging
- Building & Construction
- Woodworking
- Automotive & Transportation
- Consumer/DIY
- Leather & Footwear
- Others (including Electronics, Medical, and Marine)
Global Sealants Market, by Resin
- Acrylics
- Epoxy
- Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)
- Polyurethane (PU)
- Silicone
- Others (including Polyester, and Fluoropolymer)
Global Sealants Market, by Application
- Building & Construction
- Automotive & Transportation
- Consumer
- Others (including Industrial, Electronics, and Packaging)
Global Adhesives & Sealants Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments
- Analysis of various resin, technology, and application where adhesives & sealants are used
- The report provides separate market for adhesives by 13 countries along with the sealant market for the same number of countries
- Key factors responsible for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the adhesives & sealants market at global, regional, and country levels
- Comprehensive analysis regarding investments and regulatory scenarios that are likely to impact the outlook and forecast for the global adhesives & sealants market between 2018 and 2026
- Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level
- Porters’ Five Forces analysis has been provided to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market
Each market player encompassed in the Adhesives and Sealants market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Adhesives and Sealants market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Adhesives and Sealants Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Adhesives and Sealants market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Adhesives and Sealants market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
What insights readers can gather from the Adhesives and Sealants market report?
- A critical study of the Adhesives and Sealants market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Adhesives and Sealants market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Adhesives and Sealants landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Adhesives and Sealants market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Adhesives and Sealants market share and why?
- What strategies are the Adhesives and Sealants market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Adhesives and Sealants market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Adhesives and Sealants market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Adhesives and Sealants market by the end of 2029?
